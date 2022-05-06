Stephen Bradley rejects Lincoln City approach

Bradley (37) had been identified as the first choice to fill the vacancy created by the departure of Michael Appleton but has decided to remain at Tallaght to continue their bid of securing a hat-trick of titles.
Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley 

Fri, 06 May, 2022 - 10:13
John Fallon

Stephen Bradley has rejected the chance of managing Lincoln City to remain as head coach of League of Ireland champions Shamrock Rovers.

Bradley (37) had been identified as the first choice to fill the vacancy created by the departure of Michael Appleton but has decided to remain at Tallaght to continue their bid of securing a hat-trick of titles. They will likely be seeded too for the Uefa Champions League qualifying round draw in mid-June.

"During the past few days there has been much speculation about my immediate future as Shamrock Rovers Head Coach,” Bradley said.

“I would like to thank Lincoln City for expressing an interest in speaking to me about their vacant managerial position.

“Like every manager and coach I one day have an ambition to test myself in different countries and at different levels of the game. But right now, I am very happy to stay and continue my work at Shamrock Rovers. I love this club and I feel that our work here is not yet complete. The exceptional squad of players that we’ve built and our incredible fans makes me feel so hungry that we have a real opportunity to achieve more success at home and in Europe to match the ambitious targets the we have set ourselves as a club over the next few years.” 

Cross-channel interest in Bradley could land enhanced terms for the Dubliner whose contract is understood to be due for review.

He added: “I would like to thank the Chairman (Ciaran Medlar) and the board for their counsel and support over the past few days. We have a huge few months coming up starting with tonight at home against Finn Harps and me, my staff and the players are ready to go!"

