Doyle: Bradley can crack it as a cross-channel coach

Eoin Doyle has backed his former teammate Stephen Bradley to become a success in England, advising him to leave his beloved League of Ireland behind to prosper in management.

Bradley is in advanced negotiations with Lincoln City about the managerial vacancy at the League One club and Friday’s meeting against Finn Harps could be last as Shamrock Rovers boss.

His assistant Glenn Cronin is expected to join him at Sincil Bank but Stephen McPhail has declined, remaining at Rovers in his Director of Football role that will entail headhunting a successor to spearhead the Hoops' three-in-a-row quest.

Doyle spent the majority of his decade-long UK spell in the third tier of English football, most recently at Bolton Wanderers before returning to his native Dublin to join St Patrick’s Athletic in January.

The 34-year-old’s relationship with fellow Tallaght native stretches back to 2009 when he came on for him in the first match at the new stadium. They might have been reunited as player and manager, only for St Pat’s tabling a superior offer across a three-year contract.

He opted to come back for family reasons but is categorical about where professionalism and the football industry is most advanced, urging Bradley to embrace the move up the football chain.

“If I were him, job-wise, I would go,” asserts Doyle about the offer from Lincoln. “But you don't know what's going on in his personal life.

“I have no doubt if Stephen goes to England, he will be a success. It's no surprise to me because he has built Rovers up from tough times to the club that everyone wants to be at. They’re back-to-back champions, were very close to reaching the Europa Conference League group stage last year and had games against big names like AC Milan in Tallaght.

“Our former manager at Rovers, Michael O'Neill, has gone over and done reasonably well at Stoke.

“Football is football. The lads over here know how it's played. In England, the personnel on the pitch are a bit stronger and technically better maybe but our coaches know their stuff.”

Doyle’s experiences in England’s lower tiers have also taught him about the disparity in finances. The prizes on offer to League of Ireland clubs for progression through the qualifying rounds is marginal compared to securing promotion to the Championship. Lincoln will quadruple their guaranteed income to over €8m if they go up.

“There’s a lot of money invested by clubs to get promoted,” he explains. “Look at the budgets. Ipswich Town, Portsmouth and Bolton Wanderers didn't get to the playoffs, while Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland did. Derby will have a huge budget next season too because it's a strong league and very attractive.

“They’re footballing giants. We don't see much League One action on TV in Ireland but it’s different over there. Football is their religion and mass is Saturday at 3pm.

“Fans come out in numbers. I played in front of 18,000 fans in League Two. Earlier this season at Bolton, 28,000 were there for the game against Wigan Athletic. To put things into perspective, promotion to the Championship being a bigger windfall than qualifying for Europe. There’s no comparison, it's that strong.”

On the pitch, Rovers will want to get back to the winning trail after dropping their first points in six games in last week’s draw at Sligo Rovers. They sit three points behind leaders Derry City, who welcome Bohemians to the north-west.

“Finn Harps will feel that their points total should be higher because they’ve been competitive in all of their games and maybe dropped points they shouldn’t have,” observed Bradley on tonight’s opponents.

“They tested us in the match up in Donegal - hitting the bar - and we’ll respect them and the way they play.”

Doyle’s St Pat’s are determined to overcome last week’s 4-0 heavy defeat when they travel to Drogheda United.

“When the group starts to fail, individuals start failing as well on the pitch,” the striker noted. “Maybe overdoing or overthinking things, making the wrong decisions, and we just put last week down to a bad night at the office.”

Like Derry in the top tier, First Division leaders Cork City need to keep winning to stave off the challenge from second-placed Galway United. City are at basement side Athlone Town on Friday, while Galway travel to Cobh Ramblers.

“It was a good long weekend for us, winning our games against Treaty and Longford Town, but Cobh is always a tough place to go,” cautioned Galway boss John Caulfield.

“St Colman’s has a tight pitch and Cobh always make it very difficult. They were very unlucky not to get something off Cork in their last home game but came back from Bray last week with a good point.”