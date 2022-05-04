Talking points: Madrid are the real mentality monsters 

Real Madrid have the ultimate mentality monsters

Jurgen Klopp praised his mentality monsters for turning up in the second half of Liverpool’s semi-final victory over Villarreal, so how on earth do you describe the mental strength of Real Madrid?

Carlo Ancelotti’s incredible team looked out of it at 1-0 down after 90 minutes, 5-3 down on aggregate having not managed a single shot on target all match against City’s solid defence.

But two goals in two minutes from substitute Rodrygo, just when City seemed in cruise control, forced extra time in the most remarkable of circumstances.

It’s not as if this is the first time Real have done it. They were second best in Paris in the quarter-finals when they were 1-0 down at home to the French side, and 2-0 on aggregate, before scoring three times in the last 30 minutes to go through.

They did something similar against Chelsea in the quarter-finals. Having stunned the Blues 3-1 at the Bridge they were 2-0 down and going out before a 96th minute goal from Karim Benzema saved the day.

It really is remarkable level of self-belief and determination from a side that seems never to be beaten - under a thoughtful manager in Carlo Ancelotti who never panics.

King of the Mentality Monsters is undoubtedly Karim Benzema. The man who scored a Panenka penalty at the Etihad won a spot-kick in extra time and scored it in more traditional fashion, despite all the pressure on his shoulders, to send Real to Paris.

That’s what you call mental strength.

Liverpool won’t be happy that City lost

It sounds like a crazy thing to say, but Liverpool players watching this tie at home on the sofa may well be disappointed to see Manchester City miss out.

The result sets up an incredible final in Paris on 28 May when two of the greatest clubs in the history of European football face off against each other.

It’s a game that Real have earned through sheer belligerence in knockout matches against Chelsea, PSG and now City in which they always had to fight to stay in the competition, willing to suffer before finding a route to success; and those traits make them dangerous opponents in France.

Liverpool know exactly what they are getting when they face City. The two teams have been battling each other for supremacy in the Premier League for years and there have been some memorable meetings in which Liverpool held the upper hand. Including this season's 3-2 FA Cup semi-final win.

Memories of a 5-1 aggregate Champions League victory over Guardiola’s side in 2018 are still there, too, games in which Liverpool won home and away, and although there have been some big wins for City, against the new enemy, not least a 4-1 win at Anfield in 2021, the general feeling is that Jurgen Klopp is the one manager who can claim to be Guardiola’s kryptonite.

It will not be the same for Real, who are also used to the pressure.

Winning the Champions League, remember, is City holy grail, the trophy their owner dreamed of when he bought the club. It is, many people say, the only way that the noisy neighbours can ever be truly accepted into a brotherhood of legends that includes Liverpool, Real, Bayern, Barcelona and Milan.

There would have been questions over whether they could cope with that burden in Paris; but Liverpool fans know Real will not suffer the same doubts. They play for a club that expects to win Champions League finals and may prove to be more awkward, uncomfortable opponents.

The Champions League is so cruel on Manchester City

It has taken City fans a long time to fall in love with the Champions League given the way they feel they have been mistreated by Uefa, and they still boo the anthem when played at the Etihad. But this night shows just how cruel the competition has been to a club that craves it so much.

Last year’s 1-0 defeat in the final against Chelsea hurt badly, not least because many people felt that Pep Guardiola got his tactics wrong and was out-thought by Thomas Tuchel. But this one hurt even more.

The astonishing first leg at the Etihad which ended 4-3 was one of the great ties of all time. But Real’s comeback in Madrid ranks right up there with it for sheer drama.

You have to ask: what more could City have possibly done?

For 90 full minutes they controlled the tie and were the better side, not even conceding a shot on target and taking the lead through a wonderful Riyad Mahrez strike.

The carefree, crazy first leg gave everyone the impression that this super talented City side don’t care about defending; but that simply isn't true.

In England, they have conceded only 21 goals in 34 league games so far this season, one fewer than Liverpool, and that concentration continued in Spain - until Rodrygo changed everything.

It was so, so cruel. But it will be 2023 at least before Sheikh Mansour can get his hands on the trophy he desperately desires.