Colin Healy hoping City can hold onto loan stars past summer

Colin Healy is hoping that his two on-loan midfielders Barry Coffey and Matt Healy can stick around to complete the First Division campaign.

Both have been instrumental in City’s storming start to the season which has them sitting pretty at the summit, three points ahead of John Caulfield’s Galway United.

Their club futures, however, are in the balance. Coffey’s Celtic contract expires next month, as does Healy’s at Ipswich Town, though the latter’s club hold the option of extending by an extra 12 months.

Whether they become available on permanent transfers or their parent clubs allow them to prolong their loans after renewing their deals, the Rebels boss views the duo as integral to his promotion ambitions.

City’s fortunes in the second half of last season turned following the arrival of Coffey on his initial loan deal, five goals in 12 appearances from midfield underlining the threat he carries.

The 21-year-old bagged another four in an identical haul of games this term – the latest his brace in Friday’s comeback win over Longford Town – and the Nenagh native was rested for Monday’s victory against Treaty United.

Healy – no relation to his boss Colin – has also struck four times, nearly all goal-of-the-season contenders from distance.

As a player who only emerged from his teens last month, the Riverstick tyro has learned the art of patience.

After making sub appearances in the first three games of the campaign, he started in the derby against Cobh Ramblers and has since kept hold of his spot since when fit.

Together with another playmaker, Aaron Bolger, they’ve developed a titanium trinity across City’s engine-room.

Matt Healy of Cork City with Cork City manager Colin Healy after the SSE Airtricity League First Division match between Waterford and Cork City at RSC. Photo by Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

“We’d love to keep them because they’re doing well for us, they like it here and they’re happy,” said Healy of the pair, whose deals officially expire in June.

“Barry is up (at Celtic) but we’ll have conversations with the two lads and see how it goes.

“The players like them in the dressing-room. There’s a good atmosphere and environment around the training ground.

“It’s up to them if they want to stay but we’d be delighted if they remained on with us.” The pull factors for the players are clear to see.

City are consistently attracting some of the best attendances across the league, surpassing most Premier Division turnouts, and out front in an intriguing pursuit for the one automatic promotion slot. Stakes are much higher than the alternatives of reserve team fare in England or Scotland.

“What I would say about the two lads is they’re playing here and scoring goals,” reasoned Healy, a former Celtic player himself.

“They’re young players, still only 20 and 21, and it’s part of their development. They’re learning the game.

“We’re going well and are full-time, playing in front of good crowds. I’d like to think that we’re giving them everything we can to become better players.

“They’re enjoying it and I think they’re improving with every game. It’s good for them and good for me.” Also positive is the 11-match unbeaten run Cork have generated. Galway can join them at the summit by winning their game in hand while the next meeting of the top two – scheduled for May 27 at Eamonn Deacy Park – will provide another dimension to the title race.

Before then, City travel to basement side Athlone Town on Friday with doubts over Kevin O’Connor. The wing-back had to be substituted in the first half of Monday’s game against Treaty with a facial injury.

Delving deep into his reserves won’t be a problem for Healy, as evidenced by Monday’s accomplished mission. Coffey was one of four regulars not to start in the 3-0 triumph.

“We rested a few lads against Treaty with an eye on Athlone because we've a good squad that can be used,” he noted.