West Ham fan taken to hospital after violence before Europa tie in Frankfurt

Police said in a statement that two vans stopped outside a pub where West Ham fans had gathered in the early hours of Wednesday
West Ham fan taken to hospital after violence before Europa tie in Frankfurt

West Ham United's Declan Rice (centre) during a training session at Rush Green Training Ground, Romford. Bradley Collyer/PA Wire.

Wed, 04 May, 2022 - 17:39
Reuters

A group of West Ham United fans were attacked and one was taken to hospital with slight injuries on Wednesday before Thursday’s Europa League semi-final second leg against Eintracht Frankfurt, German police said.

Police said in a statement that two vans stopped outside a pub where West Ham fans had gathered in the early hours of Wednesday.

A group of 15-20 people, who witnesses said were Eintracht supporters based on their face coverings, got out of the vans, entered the pub and attacked the group of British fans, injuring one of them slightly, police added. They then got back into the vehicles and left the scene. Police said they were unable to locate the vans, with one of them having a local number plate.

“The injured guest, a 34-year-old man from Britain, was taken to hospital for medical treatment,” Frankfurt police said in a statement.

Tensions are high after Eintracht won the first leg in England 2-1, with both teams trying to reach their first European final in more than 40 years.

The German reporters Philipp Hofmeister and Tim Brockmeier, who work for the regional broadcaster Hessischer Rundfunk, said they were attacked by West Ham supporters inside the London Stadium during the first leg.

More in this section

Investitures at Buckingham Palace Roy Hodgson: My days in management will be over after Watford
Erik ten Hag File Photo Jaap Stam warns Erik Ten Hag's rebuild will need backing and patience
West Bromwich Albion v Coventry City - Sky Bet Championship - The Hawthorns Jayson Molumby seals permanent move to West Brom
Maradona shirt sale - London

Diego Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ shirt sells for over £7 million at auction

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE logo Orange
Dalo’s Hurling Show Live

Dalo + Hurler

Join Anthony Daly as he takes to the road again with the provincial round-robins reaching a climax.

In The Old Bank in Dungarvan May 12, 7.30pm

General admission: €20
Irish Examiner Subscriber discount: €15

Buy Tickets Here

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up