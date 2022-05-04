Roy Hodgson: My days in management will be over after Watford

74-year-old Roy Hodgson says his days as a manager will be over when his Watford role finishes at the end of the season
Roy Hodgson: My days in management will be over after Watford

Watford manager Roy Hodgson was made a CBE at Buckingham Palace (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Wed, 04 May, 2022 - 16:17
Phil Blanche

Roy Hodgson says his days as a manager will be over when his Watford role finishes.

Former England boss Hodgson, 74, became Watford’s third manager of the season in January after Xisco Munoz and Claudio Ranieri.

Hodgson has been unable to stop the slide as Watford are staring Premier League relegation in the face with four games remaining, and he has confirmed it will be the final job of a 46-year managerial career.

Former England manager Roy Hodgson has been unable to stop Watford sliding towards relegation from the Premier League (Martin Rickett/PA)

He told Sky Sports: “It was quite simply a discussion between myself, (Watford owner) Gino Pozzo (chief executive and chairman) and Scott Duxbury and they said to me, ‘we have this job that we think needs doing’.

“I made it clear it needed to be a short term one between (then) and the end of the season – and I came out of retirement to do that particular job.

“Now that job unfortunately is ending and I’ve enjoyed my time doing that job.

“But I don’t think I shall be putting my name forward anymore for further sorties, if you like, into the world of Premier League football because it’s a very demanding world.

“And I think perhaps now I’ve earned the right to step back, enjoy a bit of free time and spend some time with my wife and son.”

Hodgson, who was made a CBE on Wednesday, expressed similar sentiments when his four-year reign at Crystal Palace came to an end 12 months ago.

But he hinted that he could have some future role in football, adding: “I think you could speak to any of the managers that have decided to step aside and announce their retirement, but they still do something within the game.

“I would like to think that I’m always going to be passionate enough about the game and involved enough in the game that some particular aspects of work might come my way which I think I can happily do.

“But as I say, it’s not something I’m punting for and certainly I don’t think I’ll be in charge of a Premiership team. I think that’s my swansong on that one.

“My friend (his assistant Ray Lewington) and I took a job on a short-term basis in the hope that we could turn their fortunes around and that hadn’t happened.

“And now of course we find ourselves basically relegated and that’s a very bad feeling, a very sad moment in any coach or player’s life.

“I’m disappointed that we couldn’t help the club out of the situation they were in when we came and they’ve paid the price now of being relegated.”

More in this section

West Bromwich Albion v Coventry City - Sky Bet Championship - The Hawthorns Jayson Molumby seals permanent move to West Brom
Villarreal v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League - Semi Final - Second Leg - Estadio de la Ceramica How is May looking for Liverpool as they remain on course for the quadruple?
Roman Abramovich file photo Chelsea sale in doubt amid fears of Roman Abramovich u-turn
WatfordPlace: UK
<p>Current Ajax manager Erik ten Hag. Photo credit: Adam Davy/PA Wire.</p>

Jaap Stam warns Erik Ten Hag's rebuild will need backing and patience

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE logo Orange
Dalo’s Hurling Show Live

Dalo + Hurler

Join Anthony Daly as he takes to the road again with the provincial round-robins reaching a climax.

In The Old Bank in Dungarvan May 12, 7.30pm

General admission: €20
Irish Examiner Subscriber discount: €15

Buy Tickets Here

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up