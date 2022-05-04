Jayson Molumby seals permanent move to West Brom

West Bromwich Albion’s new permanent Irish recruit Jayson Molumby insists they have no choice but to deliver on the expectation of promotion next season.

The Waterford man surpassed the 25 appearance mark for on-loan club Baggies to activate the €1m predetermined transfer fee set by Brighton and Hove Albion.

Molumby departs the Premier League outfit he spent his formative years at with four appearances in the League Cup and a solitary league outing against Aston Villa in 2020 to show.

Most of his first-team experience was accumulated during loans to Championship outfits Millwall, Preston North End and, most recently, West Brom.

He is contracted under fresh terms for the next three years, intent on helping the club return to the Premier League. Their first attempt at bouncing back from relegation ended in a disappointing 10th place finish, eight points off the playoff places.

“It’s been a very tough campaign. The expectation this season was to get promoted automatically and if we couldn’t achieve that, it was all about getting into the play-off places,” the 22-year-old Ireland international said.

“It’s my first year playing senior football where those have been the expectations.

“We’ve fallen short this year and that’s so disappointing. As players, we need to look at ourselves and take responsibility. Ultimately, it’s us that have fallen short.

“Hopefully next season will be different and we can achieve what the club expects us to achieve."

On a personal level, the midfielder from Cappoquin has ambitions of becoming a mainstay.

Only 16 of his 30 appearances this season were starts and it influenced his standing in the Ireland team, drifting from first choice at the start of the World Cup campaign to unused substitute for the recent March friendlies.

“I found it quite tough at times to get a rhythm going, but now that I’m here for the next three years, I want to kick on and make sure I’m a regular in the starting XI,” he added.

"It was my goal at the start of the season to try and get a permanent move here and I’ve managed to achieve it so I’m really happy.

“I’m determined to improve and prove to everyone that I’m good enough to be a West Bromwich Albion regular.

“I think this is a great place for me to grow and improve as a player. I was delighted when Albion came in for me and as I keep saying, it’s a huge club and I want to be a big part of it.

“As players, we need to handle the pressure of playing for a big club like Albion. I’m no different and I need to do more.”