Football rumours: Romelu Lukaku knocks back transfer interest

What the papers say
Football rumours: Romelu Lukaku knocks back transfer interest
Romelu Lukaku is frustrated over his lack of opportunities at the Blues but will knock back offers from AC Milan and Newcastle (Joe Giddens/PA)
Wed, 04 May, 2022 - 10:45
PA Sport

What the papers say

Despite being consigned to the fringes by Thomas Tuchel in recent months, Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has no interest in joining AC Milan or Newcastle – the latter of which are one of the few teams able to afford his salary and transfer fee. The Evening Standard reports that the 28-year-old is frustrated over his lack of opportunities at the Blues but will knock back offers from the two clubs.

According to the Daily Telegraph, Erik ten Hag is planning a huge overhaul of Manchester United. The paper says the Dutchman is hoping to “revitalise the flagging career” of centre-back Harry Maguire, 29, while weighing up whether to sell striker Marcus Rashford, 24.

Darwin Nunez has been linked with Newcastle, the Red Devils and Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

Benfica striker Darwin Nunez has been scouted by Newcastle, with the club in the market for a quick goalscoring striker in addition to a central midfielder and a left-back. The Daily Mirror reports that the 22-year-old Uruguay international has previously been linked to Manchester United and Liverpool.

The same paper carries the story that Fulham attacker Fabio Carvalho has agreed to join Liverpool in the summer, quoting Tony Khan as saying a deal has been reached for the 19-year-old to leave the club – despite the player denying the claim.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Barca wants big money for Frenkie de Jong (Mike Egerton/PA)

Frenkie de Jong: The Spanish outlet Sport reports Barcelona will listen to big-money offers for their 24-year-old midfielder. One of the clubs interested is Manchester United as Ten Hag prepares to take over.

Eddie Nketiah: The Daily Mail writes that Arsenal will make one final attempt to hold on to the English striker. The 22-year-old’s contract expires at the end of June and he is attracting interest from clubs in England, France and Germany.

More in this section

Peterborough United v Nottingham Forest - Sky Bet Championship - Weston Homes Stadium Not yet, but Steve Cooper and Nottingham Forest still have grand designs on Premier League
AFC Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest - Sky Bet Championship - Vitality Stadium Super-sub Kieffer Moore fires Bournemouth back into Premier League
Manchester City v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League - Semi Final - First Leg - Etihad Stadium Karim Benzema chasing Champions League single-season scoring record
gossipPlace: UK
<p>EQUALISER: Liverpool's Luis Diaz heads his side's second goal in Villarreal Tuesday night.</p>

Luis Diaz rescues Liverpool and ruins Villarreal’s big night

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE logo Orange
Dalo’s Hurling Show Live

Dalo + Hurler

Join Anthony Daly as he takes to the road again with the provincial round-robins reaching a climax.

In The Old Bank in Dungarvan May 12, 7.30pm

General admission: €20
Irish Examiner Subscriber discount: €15

Buy Tickets Here

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up