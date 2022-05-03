Pep warns City may need to raise performance to topple Madrid

Guardiola was speaking ahead of tonight's second-leg at the Bernabeu.
Pep warns City may need to raise performance to topple Madrid

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola during a press conference at the City Football Academy, Manchester. Photo credit: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

Tue, 03 May, 2022 - 15:12
Phil Medlicott, PA

Pep Guardiola feels Manchester City will probably have to improve on their first leg performance against Real Madrid to progress to the Champions League final.

City are 4-3 up in the last-four clash with Real after a pulsating initial encounter at the Etihad Stadium last week.

Speaking at his press conference ahead of Wednesday's semi-final second leg at the Bernabeu, City boss Guardiola said: "Yes, probably we will have to be better (than in leg one to go through).

"But at the same time I would like to tell you one thing - we could play much, much worse than we played and we could win, and not anyone can deny my assessment is right.

"So nobody knows, football is unpredictable. Sometimes you get something you don't deserve, sometimes you don't get something maybe you deserve, for the effort, for many things."

More in this section

Serbia v Republic of Ireland - FIFA World Cup 2022 - European Qualifying - Group D - Rajko Mitic Stadium Mark Travers shares excitement for potential promotion clincher
Manchester United v Burnley - Premier League Jesse Lingard's brother blasts 'classless' Man Utd for farewell snub
Alex Ferguson and Roy Keane Roy Keane picks his best Man Utd XI from Premier League era - and there's no place for Scholes, Ferdinand or van Persie
Leeds’ Stuart Dallas is taken off on a stretcher after breaking his leg against Manchester City (Danny Lawson/PA)

Stuart Dallas vows to return ‘stronger than ever’ from broken leg

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE logo Orange
Dalo’s Hurling Show Live

Dalo + Hurler

Join Anthony Daly as he takes to the road again with the provincial round-robins reaching a climax.

In The Old Bank in Dungarvan May 12, 7.30pm

General admission: €20
Irish Examiner Subscriber discount: €15

Buy Tickets Here

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up