10-man Waterford ride their luck to secure back-to-back wins

Waterford FC 1 Athlone Town 0

Louis Britton struck for his 4th league goal of the SSE Airtricity First Division to help ten-man Waterford FC record back to back league wins over a battling bottom placed Athlone Town side in their meeting played in front of a 1072 attendance at the RSC on Bank Holiday Monday.

It was far from plain sailing for the hosts as they were put under serious pressure from Athlone, who were unlucky not to convert a couple of chances that fell their way as Waterford were made to work for back to back wins.

Brian Murphy brought cheers from the Ukrainian faithful who were guests of the club on 19 minutes as he produced a stunning save to deny the visitors the lead goal. Aaron Connolly got free down the right-side to put the ball on a plate for Carlton Ubaezuonu, but his shot was superbly saved by the feet of the netminder.

Athlone were guilty of missing another big chance to shock the home side on 32 minutes when former Blue Stephen Kenny turned provider for Shane Barnes, who burst through on goal, but his left-footed shot was straight at Murphy before Daniel Dobbin headed a Connolly delivery over the bar a minute later.

Waterford were reduced to ten men on 44 minutes and were lucky not to end the half with nine men on the blow of the half time. Richard Taylor picked up a second yellow for a late tackle on Carlton Ubaezuonu before Yassine En-Neyah was lucky not to see his second yellow after a pull back on Stephen Kenny in injury time.

The visitors rattled the woodwork on 70 minutes when Shane Barnes laid the ball off to Stephen Kenny only for his cracking effort to be tipped onto the bar by Murphy before the winner arrived less than four minutes later.

Murphy’s clearance was superbly tipped on by Louis Britton into the path of Phoenix Patterson, who in turn slipped the ball back into the Bristol City loanee, and he applied a left-footed finish past Micheal Schlingermann.

WATERFORD FC: Brian Murphy, Tunmise Sobowale (Darragh Power ’89), Richard Taylor, Eddie Nolan, Kilian Cantwell, Niall O’Keeffe, Shane Griffin, Yassine En-Neyah (Jeremie Milambo ’46) , Roland Idowu (Callum Stringer ’72), Phoenix Patterson, Louis Britton (Cian Kavanagh ’80).

ATHLONE TOWN: Micheal Schlingermann, Oisin Duffy (Glen McAuley ’73), Derek Daly, Noah van Geenen (Youri Habing ’87), Andrew Spain, Stephen Kenny, Aaron Connolly, Daniel Dobbin, Aaron McBride, Shane Barnes (Thomas Oluwa ‘ 78), Carlton Ubaezuonu (Success Edogun ’78).

Referee: Alan Patchell (Dublin).