Senegal sanctioned by FIFA for fan incidents during Egypt World Cup play-off

Senegal sanctioned by FIFA for fan incidents during Egypt World Cup play-off
Egypt’s Mohamed Salah was targeted with laser pens during the World Cup play-off match in Senegal (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Mon, 02 May, 2022 - 15:14
James Whelan

African Cup of Nations winners Senegal have been fined and ordered to play a game behind closed doors for fan disorder during their World Cup play-off against Egypt, FIFA has announced.

The world governing body has imposed a one-match ban on spectators and a fine of 175,000 Swiss Francs – around £143,000 – on the Senegalese Football Federation after Egypt players including Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah were targeted with lasers during the decisive penalty shoot-out in Dakar in March.

FIFA launched a probe into alleged breaches of order and security after the second leg of the play-off, which the home side had won 1-0 through Hamdi Fathi’s own goal to level the aggregate scores and take it to a shoot-out.

Footage from the game showed green lights visible on the faces of Egypt players as they stepped up to take their penalties.

Salah, Mostafa Mohamed and Ahmed Sayed all missed from 12 yards before the Reds striker’s club-mate Sadio Mane converted his attempt to win the shoot-out 3-1 and book Senegal’s place in Qatar.

The Egypt Football Association posted pictures of the affected players on its Instagram page accompanied by the caption, “It happens to the best”, and also images apparently showing damage to the team’s bus.

Senegal’s victory mirrored their earlier success over the same opposition in the Africa Cup of Nations final in February, in which Mane also scored the decisive penalty in a shoot-out following a 0-0 draw.

More in this section

Millwall v Queens Park Rangers - Sky Bet Championship Kenny's assistant Eustace linked with Championship hotseats 
West Ham United v Arsenal - Premier League - London Stadium Arsenal go aeriel route to fend off Spurs in top four race
Will this prove the most important goal of Richarlison's Everton career? Will this prove the most important goal of Richarlison's Everton career?
senegalPlace: UK
<p>Jurgen Klopp’s Reds are looking to reach a third Champions League final in five seasons (Peter Byrne/PA)</p>

Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool ‘ready to suffer’ at Villarreal to reach European final

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up