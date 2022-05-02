Senegal sanctioned by FIFA for fan incidents during Egypt World Cup play-off

African Cup of Nations winners Senegal have been fined and ordered to play a game behind closed doors for fan disorder during their World Cup play-off against Egypt, FIFA has announced.

The world governing body has imposed a one-match ban on spectators and a fine of 175,000 Swiss Francs – around £143,000 – on the Senegalese Football Federation after Egypt players including Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah were targeted with lasers during the decisive penalty shoot-out in Dakar in March.