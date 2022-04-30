Promotion joy for Ogbene and McClean in dramatic League One finale

There was joy, and likely some relief from their international manager, for a significant chunk of the Irish contingent in League One as Wigan were crowned champions on a dramatic final day, with Rotheram United snagging second place.

With the two sides sealing automatic promotion back to the Championship it means that three members of Stephen Kenny's most recent Ireland squad are moving up a tier — Wigan pair James McClean and Will Keane and Rotheram attacker Chiedozie Ogbene. The Millers also had a stunning cameo from a recent League of Ireland recruit