Dundalk claim Louth derby bragging rights

Dundalk claimed Louth Derby bragging rights over neighbours Drogheda Utd at Oriel Park to move up to third place in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division table
Local bragging rights: Dundalk's Darragh Leahy celebrates scoring the opening goal of the Louth derby at Oriel Park. Pic: INPHO/Ciaran Culligan

Fri, 29 Apr, 2022 - 21:58
James Rogers

Dundalk 4 Drogheda Utd 1 

Darragh Leahy was the surprise hero for Dundalk as they comfortably claimed Louth Derby bragging rights over neighbours Drogheda Utd at Oriel Park last night to move up to third place in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division table.

The 24-year-old hadn’t scored a competitive goal in almost four years since netting for Bohemians’ in an FAI Cup victory over Galway Utd in August 2018. 

Indeed, it was over four years ago since he scored his only previous league goal - a 99th minute winner for Bohs at Tallaght Stadium on April 13th 2018.

He ended that drought with his first Dundalk goal on 39 minutes when he reacted quickest to a Keith Ward free kick that had come back off the crossbar to head past Sam Long.

Leahy then doubled his side’s advantage six minutes after the restart with a close range finish from Lewis Macari’s cross.

The result was then put beyond doubt on 58 minutes when Patrick Hoban netted a third from the spot after Keith Cowan was adjudged to have handled Ward’s cut back from the right.

The visitors did manage to pull a goal back three minutes from the end when substitute Ryan Brennan capitalised on sloppy defending to finish from Luke Heeney’s pass.

But it was Stephen O’Donnell’s side who would have the final say with John Martin scoring his second goal in as many matches in the 92nd minute when he slotted past Long form Joe Adams’ pass.

Dundalk: Shepperd; Macari, Connolly (Gartland 64), Boyle, Leahy; Doyle, Sloggett (Bone 77); Adams, Ward (O’Kane 85), Kelly (Martin 77); Hoban (McMillan 77).

Drogheda Utd: Long; Quinn, Cowan, Roughan, Massey; Poynton (Grimes 63), Nugent (Brennan 55), Deegan, Heeney, Rooney (Boudiaf 85); Lyons (Clarke 63).

Referee: Sean Grant (Wexford).

