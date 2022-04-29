Galway leave it late to snatch victory at Treaty

Treaty United 2 Galway United 3

John Caulfield's Galway United finished with a flourish scoring three goals in the closing 15 minutes at the Markets Field.

Trailing to a Dean George brace, the visitors' were under pressure, but the Tribesmen were terrific late on.

Substitute Ronan Manning launched the comeback mission with a splendid 75th minute strike.

Teenager Alex Murphy restored parity in the 80th minute before Stephen Walsh notched his sixth of the campaign with three minutes remaining.

Considering the fact the visitors' starting XI featured two Limerick natives and with Treaty's squad sprinkled with ex Galway United players this was always going to be a battle.

Hard working and industrious, Treaty hit the front in the 13th minute courtesy of a deft George header.

The Treaty attacker connected with an inviting Marc Ludden cross as Tommy Barrett's gritty outfit landed an early blow.

With Callum McNamara anchoring the midfield, Treaty were safe and solid defensively, frustrating the visitors'.

Caulfield's charges did go close in the 23rd minute, but Treaty custodian Jack Brady made a fine save to deny Stephen Walsh.

Before the break Wilson Waweru had a goal ruled out for offside, but Treaty departed at the interval armed with the lead.

A 63rd minute goalmouth scramble culminated with George guiding the ball over the line.

Manning planted a gorgeous goal in the Treaty net on 75. Murphy, attracting significant cross channel interest, levelled, and then Walsh ensured Caulfield's spirited team left with the full complement of spoils.

Treaty United: Brady; Fleming, Guerins, Gorman (Melody, HT), Ludden; McNamara; Keane (Coughlan, 86), Lynch, Collins (Conroy, 69), Devitt; George (Armshaw, 69).

Galway United: Kearns; O’Keeffe (Hemmings, 65), Portilla (Boylan, 75), Brouder, Murphy; McCarthy (Lomboto, 65), McCormack, Hurley, Waweru (Adeyemo, 65); Dimas (Manning, 65), Walsh.

Referee: Kevin O’Sullivan.