On-song City hit the high notes to drown out Sheeran

Cork City 4 Longford Town 1

Ed Sheeran may have been playing just over the road but the best performance in Cork on Friday night belonged to City as they defeated Longford Town 4-1 at Turner’s Cross to remain three points clear at the top of the First Division table.

Longford had taken the lead through Sam Verdon but a Barry Coffey brace, a stunning finish from Darragh Crowley, and an own goal proved to be enough to see City earn a huge three points against their promotion rivals.

A scrappy opening to the game provided both sides with ample opportunity to work on their set-piece routines but Longford sent two deliveries from either flank straight into the grasp of goalkeeper David Harrington before City ought to have edged in front.

Ally Gilchrist headed over from a corner when left unmarked but the real chance fell to Cian Coleman - the match-winner against Cobh Ramblers last time out - a few moments later but he could only nod another excellent Matt Healy inswinger wide.

Harrington almost gifted the visitors the opener midway through the first half but after his clearance fell perfectly for Eric Molloy, the keeper redeemed himself by stopping the winger’s first-time effort.

Longford’s Luke Dennison was required to make an important save himself as the first period drew to a close but he denied Cian Murphy’s low drive with his feet although Ruairí Keating, who started the move, felt his strike partner should’ve squared it to him for an easy tap in.

That decision looked like it could prove costly as ‘De Town’ took De lead with 43 minutes on the clock when captain Sam Verdon expertly towered over his marker before heading substitute Karl Chambers’ cross into the far corner.

But they would only be ahead for less than four minutes as deep into injury time a stretching Michael Barker was unfortunate to see the ball roll just inside the far upright as he attempted to cut out Kevin O’Connor’s superb low cross in behind the defence.

Longford started the second 45 on the front foot and they somehow failed to make it 2-1 shortly after the restart but a combination of Molloy and Verdon just couldn’t force the ball across the line.

It just seemed like luck wasn’t on their side as City completed the turnaround on 54 when Cian Bargary’s shot was saved by Dennison but it fell kindly for Coffey, who drilled his volley into the ground but much to the delight of the majority of the 2,337 in attendance, it bounced into the roof of the Shed End net.

And they never looked back from there as Coffey grabbed his second late on with a powerful hit before Crowley sealed an emphatic win in style, crashing his long-range shot home with the help of the inside of the right post.

CORK CITY: David Harrington; Cian Coleman, Ally Gilchrist, Jonas Hakkinen (Darragh Crowley 71); Cian Bargary (James Doona 86), Matt Healy, Barry Coffey (Matt Srbely 86), Aaron Bolger, Kevin O’Connor; Ruairí Keating, Cian Murphy (Mark O’Mahony 71).

LONGFORD TOWN: Luke Dennison; Shane Elworthy, Michael Barker, Dylan Bennett, Ben Lynch; Aaron Robinson, Dean McMenamey; Ryan Graydon, Darren Craven (Karl Chambers 32), Eric Molloy (Joe Power 60); Sam Verdon.

Referee: Mark Moynihan.