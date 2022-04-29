Todd Boehly consortium expected to be named preferred bidder for Chelsea

Todd Boehly’s consortium is expected to be named the preferred bidder in the race to buy Chelsea, the PA news agency understands
Todd Boehly consortium expected to be named preferred bidder for Chelsea
Todd Boehly is now expected to win the race to buy Chelsea from Roman Abramovich (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Fri, 29 Apr, 2022 - 19:12
Nick Purewal

Todd Boehly’s consortium is expected to be named the preferred bidder in the race to buy Chelsea, the PA news agency understands.

The Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner’s bid is now expected to win the battle to buy the Blues from Roman Abramovich.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s 11th-hour bid for the Stamford Bridge club is thought to have complicated matters on Friday, but American business magnate Boehly is understood to remain on course for success.

Chelsea are close to having new owners (John Walton/PA)

A spokesperson for Boehly’s consortium refused to comment on Friday evening, but the chairman and chief executive of Eldridge Industries is thought to have taken a giant step towards becoming the new Chelsea owner.

Boehly has paired up with fellow Dodgers owner Mark Walter, British businessman Jonathan Goldstein, Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss and US investment firm Clearlake Capital in their consortium offer for the Blues.

Ineos owner and founder Ratcliffe’s last-ditch £4.25billion offer to buy the Blues on Friday added another late twist to the eight-week saga of Chelsea’s very public sale process.

But despite a compelling offer from the British billionaire, who had conducted extensive due diligence on Chelsea in 2019 before opting not to make an offer on the club, Boehly’s bid is now expected to succeed.

Sir Martin Broughton, pictured, is among those who have pushed hard to buy Chelsea (Peter Byrne/PA)

New York merchant bank the Raine Group has conducted the sale of the club, and must now present Boehly’s consortium as the preferred bidder to the UK Government.

Boehly and his partners must pass the Premier League’s owners’ and directors’ test, before Downing Street chiefs will issue a new licence to allow the sale to be completed.

Abramovich put Chelsea up for sale on March 2, amid Russia’s continued invasion of Ukraine.

The 55-year-old was then sanctioned by the UK Government on March 10, with Downing Street claiming to have proven links between the Russian-Israeli billionaire and Vladimir Putin.

Roman Abramovich, pictured, will sell Chelsea after 19 years owning the west London club (Adam Davy/PA)

Abramovich has owned Chelsea for 19 years, leading the club to 21 trophies in a glittering tenure.

He cannot profit from Chelsea’s sale, and the proceeds of the transaction will either be frozen or directed into a charitable fund for victims of the war in Ukraine.

Boehly, Sir Martin Broughton and Steve Pagliuca were the three bidders taken forward into the final stage of the sale process, until Ratcliffe’s last-ditch offer.

More in this section

Jurgen Klopp file photo Jurgen Klopp 'energised' at prospect of leading Liverpool to further glory 
Everton v Manchester United - Premier League - Goodison Park Ralf Rangnick to become manager of Austria
Manchester City v Leeds United - Premier League Premier League view: Liverpool face form test, Leeds can learn from Madrid, no sentimentality for Lampard
ChelseaSalePlace: UK
<p>Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has ruled injured defender Kyle Walker out of his plans this season (Nick Potts/PA)</p>

Pep Guardiola unsure if Kyle Walker will play again for Man City this season

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up