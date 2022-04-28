Troy Parrott: I thought ups and downs were for other people

Troy Parrott admits he was too ready to believe his own hype and listened to the clamour for his inclusion in the Tottenham first team at just 17.

Still only 20, the Republic of Ireland striker is enjoying the best spell of his senior career at an MK Dons side pushing for promotion from League One. But Parrott accepts he had to wake up and refocus having assumed that his rise through the professional ranks would be seamless and plain sailing.

“That is what I thought was going to happen,” Parrott said, in an interview with The Athletic.

“People always said there were going to be ups and downs and I always thought maybe there are for other people but I don’t think that’s going to happen for me. But as I’ve learned last season and part of this season, football’s not easy. It’s not just going to happen — you need to try and make it happen if that’s the level you want to play at.

“I can be completely honest and open about it because that is the reality of what happened: I did think that everything was going to be a straight line up, and that’s not the way it goes.

“When I was younger I used to look at a lot of stuff that was being written about me and it used to get into my head.”

Much of that came from back home, where the Dubliner has long been heralded as the next big thing, the natural successor to Robbie Keane as the Republic’s chief supplier of goals.

“Since I was about 14, I would always have family members sending me pictures of articles and stuff. I tried not to consider it, but there is a stage at which it creeps in. Everyone’s praising you and wants you to do so well and then you have one bad game and it’s, ‘Oh he’s not ready, he’s not this, he’s not that. We thought he was this’.

“At 16/17, I thought I was good and I didn’t realise how much I had to learn about the game. I thought everything would be plain sailing and I’ve learned the hard way that in football it’s not.”

Parrott played at handful of games for the Tottenham first team as a teenager, but didn’t impress before struggling in loan spells at Millwall and Ipswich.

“At times, you believe it, but there are also times when you need to have your eyes open and see how far away you are from what the team needs. Physically, I was nowhere near strong enough to play at that level.

“I understand now why I wasn’t playing. I was still a kid — I’m still a kid now, but I’ve learned a bit. If I had the mindset I have now back then I might have got more minutes than I did. But no there’s no thought about that anymore — it’s gone, in the past. When I look back at the player I was then compared to where I am now, I’ve grown so much.”

Late night gaming was as aspect of his preparation that Parrott admits he needed to tidy up. Though he objects to his occasional portrayal as a youngster who became distracted by the trappings of early wealth.

“Growing up I didn’t have the best of everything, not the best of clothes. I had everything I needed and my mum’s been really good, but I like nice things. I’ve worked pretty hard to get to where I’ve got to and if I want to have those things, I’ll have those things. That doesn’t mean I’m not going to give my all when I’m playing football, or be thinking about other things when playing football. That stuff just doesn’t come into it.”

Troy Parrott takes a shot in the Republic of Ireland friendly win over Lithuania

Of his improvement this season — he has eight goals for MK Dons and scored a stunning winner for Ireland last time out against Lithuania, Parrott says: “It’s not one big thing that’s changed. Just tweaking little things, like if I’m not in the team not getting down and tossing off training a bit because I’m not playing. Making sure I’m training in the best way I can and then taking the opportunity when I am playing.”

He is still hoping to make an impact back at Tottenham, but for now sees Harry Kane as the perfect role model.

“Obviously I want to be my own player. But Kane is so good in terms of his finishing, his passing — why wouldn’t I try and take little bits from there? But it’s not only taking bits from Kane because he plays for Tottenham. It’s taking things wherever you can that will make you better. It’s not annoying in any way (the comparisons), it’s just how it is.

“When you see him on TV you don’t get to see him going to the gym before training, you don’t get to see the way he trains every day. So these are the main things you get to see up close — even now, as good as he is at finishing, he’s still doing extras, still trying to get better. Even when people think his finishing probably can’t really improve. Just not settling.

“That’s something everyone should take. There’s no downside to having that relentlessness in your game. I look at that and think to be at that level these are the things you need to do.”