Michelle O'Neill appointed to Women's Champions League semi

Wexford native Michelle O’Neill has been appointed as an assistant referee for Saturday’s Women’s Champions League semi-final between Wolfsburg and Barcelona.
Holders Barca are on the verge of their third final appearance in four years after racking up a 5-1 first-leg advantage from Friday’s first leg, played before a record crowd of 91,648 at the Camp Nou.
The appointment for the return leg in Germany is the latest boost for O’Neill, who recently officiated as an assistant in the quarter-final fixture between Juventus and Lyon held in Turin.
Lyon progressed to face their fellow French side Paris Saint-Germain in the other semi-final and lead 3-2 heading into the second leg.
O'Neill has been involved at two Women’s World Cups, the Tokyo Olympics and was assistant for the 2019 Women’s World Cup final in France.
She was also part of an all-female refereeing team for the 2019 Uefa Super Cup final between Liverpool and Chelsea in Istanbul.
The League of Ireland referee has also been chosen as one of 25 assistants for this summer’s women’s Euro finals, which kicks off on July 6 when hosts England face Austria at Old Trafford.