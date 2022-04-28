Football rumours: Manchester United facing a fight over Sebastien Haller

Manchester United face a fight for their top summer target Sebastien Haller. Recent reports suggested the Ajax striker would accompany incoming manager Erik ten Hag to Old Trafford, however The Sun says Borussia Dortmund have earmarked the 27-year-old as a potential replacement for Erling Haaland.

Nicolas Pepe’s future at Arsenal appears to be uncertain, with the Evening Standard reporting Gunners bosses are set to hold talks with the 26-year-old winger at the end of the season. Pepe has failed to live up to his hefty contract terms this season and has consistently struggled for playing time under Mikel Arteta.