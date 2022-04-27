Talking Points: Advantage Liverpool, in more ways than one

Three things we learned at Liverpool v Villarreal

Man City may have entertained but Liverpool are the happier

Jordan Henderson’s cross against Villarreal, which took a huge deflection off Estupian to end up in the net, won’t win any awards for goal of the season.

But it only goes to show to show that football doesn’t have to be as beautiful as the game we saw at the Etihad on Tuesday to be effective.

This was never going to be the all-out attacking goalfest or the kind of football treat that Manchester City and Real Madrid provided 24 hours earlier in a seven-goal thriller; nobody inside Anfield expected that.

It was a different kind of test against a highly organised Villarreal side. But that didn’t make the atmosphere any less vibrant – or the victory any less meaningful.

In 54 games before this tie only four teams had kept a clean sheet against Klopp’s side: Leicester and Chelsea in the Premier League, Arsenal in the EFL Cup and Inter in the Champions League. So, although Villarreal defended well, that freakish opener felt almost inevitable.

It was quickly followed by a second from Sadio Mane, which ruined the Spaniards’ game plan and changed the entire feel of the game.

It could have been far more than 2-0 by the end as the hosts finished strongly, and Villarreal battled gamely to keep the ball out of the net. But nobody was that worried.

It may not have been the heady night of crazy, attacking brilliance and glorious goals that City provided, but the end result leaves Liverpool in a far better position than their Premier League title rivals when the second legs are played next week.

Emery is under-estimated, but Klopp still won the tactical battle

Villarreal manager Unai Emery deserves more respect that he has been shown by football fans in England who categorise him as a clueless failure who flopped at Arsenal.

In fact, when you look back on his career, it has been remarkable. Three consecutive Europa Leagues with Seville, six trophies at PSG and the Europa League again at Villarreal last season.

The only low points have been dismissal at PSG for failing to win the Champions League (but that’s a fate that has befallen every manager in Paris since the club was bought by Qatar) and a frustrating season in north London.

Even then, Arsenal reached the Europa League Final and Emery achieved a 55% win-rate during his time at the club – which, by the way, is almost two points higher than current coach Mikel Arteta.

Jurgen Klopp certainly appreciates his rival’s tactical nous, describing him as ‘world class’ in the build-up to this tie, a point which was proved as Villarreal with a flat back four, in which Pau Torres was outstanding, frustrated their opponents in the first half.

But the Liverpool coach has full belief in the way his own team play, too, and knew if they kept the ball for long enough, and attacked often enough, the goals would come. His players pressed Villarreal relentlessly, denying them any chance of a counterattack, and that left the visitors frantically defending for the entire game. Advantage Klopp…

The quadruple is not an impossible dream

The possibility of winning four trophies this season is still there for Liverpool and when you look at this professional, hardworking, and patient performance it doesn’t sound as fanciful as it did a few weeks ago.

Liverpool continue to deliver results, week in week out, and they never for a second here looked like succumbing to Villarreal, even when they visitors made it difficult for them in the first half.

If they can produce the same level at Newcastle on Saturday in the Premier League, on the same day that City head to Leeds, the quadruple dream will remain alive a little longer.

The nature of this game gave Klopp the chance to take off Mane, Alexander-Arnold, Henderson and Luis Diaz early, ready for the final push that also includes an FA Cup Final against Chelsea and, he hopes, a Champions League Final in Paris, too. The signs are good...