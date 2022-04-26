Electricity at the Etihad: Man City and Real Madrid play out a thriller

MAN CITY 4 REAL MADRID 3

A breathless Champions League semi-final for the ages left the ultimate outcome balanced on a knife-edge ahead of next week’s return leg, as Pep Guardiola saw his dream of returning to the final delayed, temporarily at least, by Karim Benzema.

Kevin De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus, Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva continued Manchester City’s effective “equal opportunity” attack with a goal apiece, not bad on such a stage for a team without a recognised centre-forward.

But Benzema responded with two goals of his own, taking his season tally to 41 in as many games in the process, to leave glorious uncertainty hanging over whether City or Real will pass through to the Final in Paris on May 28.

A stunning semi-final opened with City racing into a two-goal lead and then frantically attempting to hold onto it after Benzema continued his annus mirabilis with a superbly taken response on 33 minutes.

But the question an unhappy looking Guardiola would have wanted answering at the interval was how the Spanish visitors were still even in contention by the time he struck his eighth goal in his last four Champions League games.

Because City could not have made a better start to the tie, ahead after barely 90 seconds and two up inside 10 minutes thanks to De Bruyne and Jesus, Guardiola’s very own answer to Benzema.

The Brazilian striker scored seven times in his first 34 games of the season for City. After he struck four in the weekend league win over Watford, his early goal against Real meant he had scored five times in less than 100 minutes this week.

It was a superbly-taken goal and one carved out by the peerless De Bruyne, who accepted a short pass from Phil Foden before pushing the ball into the feet of Jesus in the Real area.

A lightning-quick turn left David Alaba for dead and Jesus poked age ball past Thibaut Courtois for a 2-0 City lead.

De Bruyne had claimed the opening goal himself as the Premier League leaders made a blistering start to the first leg tie, when he stooped to head in a brilliant curling cross from Riyad Mahrez.

But, for all their attacking majesty, experienced City watchers knew, in advance, that this would not be a routine evening.

City came into the tie without their first choice full-backs, with Kyle Walker inured and Joao Cancelo suspended. It meant half-fit centre-half John Stones filling in on the right and Oleksandr Zinchenko on the left; a situation that looked uncomfortable even during the period when City were in the ascendancy.

And after 33 minutes, Madrid were back in contention, certainly in the tie and even for the evening, when Ferland Mendy curled in a cross from the left, Benzema ghosted ahead of Zinchenko and volleyed in superbly from a tough approach angle.

It was not long before Guardiola had seen enough and rescued Stones from his discomfort, replacing the injured defender with veteran sub Fernandinho.

And, if the half-time break was supposed to allow the combatants to take stock and emerge in a slightly more organised, less frantic manner then it was an opportunity Guardiola and opposite number Carlo Ancelotti declined.

Within a couple of minutes of the restart, Mahrez hit the post and Foden’s follow-up effort was cleared off the line by Dani Carvajal and, after 52 minutes, City had their two-goal cushion back thanks to a superb move by Fernandinho.

The emergency right-back intercepted a Real pass on the halfway line and advanced before crossing for Foden who headed firmly past Courtois from six yards.

The Etihad was buoyant and dreaming of a chance to win the trophy that has always eluded them despite the rampant domestic success and eye-watering investment of Abu Dhabi oil money over the past decade.

The two-goal lead did not last long. With the game clearly descending into glorious chaos, an agitated Guardiola was booked by the Romanian referee after sprinting out of his technical area to complain a decision.

And, shortly after, Real had their second of the evening following a stunning counter-attack, started by Mendy who passed over halfway to Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior.

The winger slipped past 36-year-old Fernandinho with embarrassing ease and outpaced the chasing pack of City defenders before sliding the ball past his countryman Ederson from the edge of the six-yard area.

A period of relative calm descended on the tie, although defender Aymeric Laporte somehow found himself with a scoring chance which he placed straight at the keeper. But in the 73rd minute, Silva claimed City’s fourth, with an “assist” from referee Istvan Kovacs.

The Romanian played advantage after Toni Kroos fouled Zinchenko on the edge of the area, Silva picked up the loose ball, advanced into the area and lashed an unstoppable strike into the Real goal.

Mahrez and Luka Modric both narrowly missed their respective targets before the drama finally concluded on 80 minutes when Laporte jumped with Benzema and handled; the Frenchman taking the resulting penalty himself and converting with a chip down the centre of the goal.

Man City (4-3-3): Ederson 6; Stones 5 (Fernandinho 36, 5), Dias 7, Laporte 5, Zinchenko 6; De Bruyne 8, Rodri 7, Silva 6; Mahrez 7, Jesus 7 (Sterling 82), Foden 7.

Substitutes (not used): Ake, Sterling, Gundogan, Grealish, Steffen, Carson, Egan-Riley, Mbete, Palmer, McAtee, Lavia.

Real Madrid (4-3-3): Courtois 7; Carvajal 6, Militao 6, Alaba 5, Mendy 7; Valverde 5, Kroos 7, Modric 7 (Ceballos 79, 6); Rodrygo 6 (Camavinga 69, 6), Benzema 9, Vinicius Junior 8 (Asensio 87).

Substitutes (not used): Vallejo, Nacho, Marcelo, Lunin, Casemiro, Vazquez, Bale, Isco, Fuidias.

Referee: I Kovacs (Romania) 9.