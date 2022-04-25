How Michael Obafemi found his groove at Swansea

Michael Obafemi’s revival at Swansea City has been credited to the Londoner settling into Welsh life, according to team-mate Joel Latibeaudiere.

The Ireland striker transformed from a slow starter at the Championship club — one goal in 14 — to a prolific marksman who has added another 10 since February.

While Obafemi’s relationship with Ireland boss Stephen Kenny has been patchy, the latest controversy coming last month when he opted to rest rather report for international duty, he’s gained the status as his most potent striking option.

Further spotlight will be cast on the once-capped striker next month when it’s established if he makes himself available for Uefa Nations League quadruple-header in June.

"I think it was mainly just him being himself around the boys," former Manchester City defender Latibeaudiere said about Obafemi’s turnaround for the Swans.

"It was quite hard being a London boy coming all the way to Wales.

"He's let his guard down. You can see it when he comes into training, he's happier and I just think it's showing on the pitch what he can do because he's got so much ability. He's been great in the last few games. I just hope he finishes the season on a high and scores more goals."

Russell Martin had taken a punt on Obafemi by paying Southampton €2.5m for the 21-year-old last August within three weeks of taking the reins.

His risk looked to have backfired in November when the forward was axed amid claims of unprofessionalism but attitude hasn’t been an issue in recent months and their relationship prospered.

"He'll probably be frustrated he hasn't scored another one or two today," Martin said after Obafemi has scored just the once in Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Middlesbrough. "He's got really high standards. He expects to score for his team.

"What he's doing out of possession, he just took a bit of time to work us out and for us to work him out.

“He has a great relationship with us as a group, he understands what is required and what we want. He's really bought into it. I'm really pleased he's getting rewards for his hard work and his patience.

"He's just another one we just need to keep growing with him and keep making sure we improve the bits he needs to really work on and make sure we really play to his strengths. The connection he’s built up with Joel Piroe's has been brilliant.”