Roy Keane still linked with hotseat at Hibs

Speculation in Scotland continues to link Roy Keane with the managerial vacancy at Hibernian.

First reported in The Sunday Times, other Scottish outlets are today echoing the view that Hibs owner Ron Gordon is interested in recruiting the Cork man to the Easter Road hotseat.

Defeat to Edinburgh neighbours Hearts in the Scottish Cup semi-final spelt the end of Shaun Maloney’s four-month stint in the post and now his former Celtic teammate could be approached to take charge.

It was more the threat of relegation which forced American Gordon to act but they still have a 10-point buffer to the drop zone.

Keane hasn’t managed in a standalone role since being sacked by Ipswich Town in 2011 and only last week expressed fears of “those days being over for me”.

Those comments came just weeks after he rejected an offer in February to take over at Sunderland, the first club he managed with considerable success.

“I can’t see a club giving me a real good opportunity to get back into it but I don’t mind that either,” he told Sky Sports, his current employer.

“I’m not fearful of going ‘you might do TV for the next two or three years’, I don’t mind that. I count my blessings, because as you know there are a lot of ex-players looking to get back into it.”