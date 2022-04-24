FAI chief says Euro '28 bid could lead to funding parity with the GAA

Jonathan Hill says Ireland’s upcoming Uefa Nations League campaign is “super important” for the FAI given the financial and football rewards on offer.

Ireland’s schedule was finally confirmed last week after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine forced the postponement of their the World Cup playoff against another B1 group rival, Scotland, from March to June.

FAI chief executive Hill believes the swapping of Ireland’s opening two fixtures of the campaign in June has worked out favourably and is banking on a strong return from the June quadruple-header to bolster their prospects of success.

Manager Stephen Kenny had set out his target of topping the pool before the draw was made, pitting Ireland against Ukraine, Scotland and Armenia.

Ireland’s record since the Nations League concept was introduced by Uefa to replace friendlies in 2018 is abysmal, failing to win any of their 10 matches, spanning four during Martin O’Neill’s final months at the helm and six at the start of Kenny’s reign.

Hill is predicting at least two victories against bottom seeds Armenia, beaten 9-0 last time out by Norway, and tipping Ireland to rattle the bigger guns.

For an association burdened by €65m of debt, the benefits of achieving Kenny’s objective are significant.

Hill outlined the wider impact in discussion with Cork 96FM’s Trevor Welch while attending Friday’s First Division derby between Cobh Ramblers and Cork City.

“It would be super important,” Hill said about a campaign kicking off away to Armenia on June 4, followed in the next six days by visits from Ukraine and Scotland to the Aviva.

“Number one, if we win it, we’ll get good money which, for obvious reasons, is important for our association.

“Secondly, we’d move up to the top level, meaning games against the likes of Germany, Italy, Belgium etc on a more regular basis.

“But, most importantly, we’d get a Euro 2024 playoff before we’ve the qualification process even begins (next March).

“Stephen has already stated publicly that he’s going to be treating it very importantly.

“Ukraine are no mugs because they reached last year’s Euros quarter final. We know that Scotland are on a real roll; the majority of their players are playing Premier League football and good football as a national team.

“You’d hope that we could beat Armenia twice. Arguably, playing Armenia first has worked out better for us from a sporting perspective.

“If we can get results against Ukraine, in particular, and have a good run in June, then we’ll have a really good chance of doing well in the Nations League group.”

With the FAI have already selling 18,000 season tickets, Hill is optimistic for June sell-outs.

“These are proper competitive games,” he said about a schedule that concludes in September away to Scotland and at home to Armenia.

“I know the fans love competitive games so I’m hoping full houses against Ukraine and Scotland, beating both – particularly Scotland – and then we’re set up well for the September matches.”

Meanwhile, Hill reckons a byproduct of Ireland’s quest to co-host Euro 2028 can be the rebalancing of state aid to sporting codes by Government.

The Englishman, who started as John Delaney’s permanent successor in November 2020, doesn’t feel football receives a deserved portion of funding relative to its popularity and participation levels.

Substandard League of Ireland facilities and the absence of a proper industry to meet the opportunity for youth development presented by Brexit restrictions were some of the gripes thrown at the FAI when they opted to pitch in with England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland on the bid to Uefa last month.

“Facilities became a real talking point when we announced our part of the hosting joint bid with the UK federations for Euro 2028,” admitted Hill.

“There are certain people who said how could we do that when we don’t have the facilities within our own grounds, not fit for purpose toilets and we can’t get families to come along.

“I accept all of that but my point was that the two don’t need to be mutually exclusive.

“If we were part of a successful Euro ‘28 hosting, that would allow us to go to the Government in particular to say if this is to really work and have a long term effect, then we need the facilities to reflect what we’re trying to do.

“I’m not saying Cobh will host a Euros game – because they won’t – but we can use that to persuade the Government of investing more into football, which I see as the number one sport in Ireland.

“If we can get closer to the amount of investment that goes into the GAA, to have more like parity which would be much fairer than the current situation, I’d be really happy.

“If we get the Academy rights, facilities and right number of people employed, we’re more likely to see another Roy Keane or Stephen Ireland coming through.

“It’s about having more full-time people within full-time roles, be they secretaries, chief executives or groundsmen. That will drive us towards being the industry that we want football to become.”