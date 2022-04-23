Áine O'Gorman hits five in rout of Cork City, but Shels slip up

It was a big week for Peamount at the top of the WNL as they crushed Cork City 8-1 while champions Shelbourne were beaten 1-0 by Dublin rivals DLR Waves.

Shelbourne enjoyed the lions' share of possession in the first half at the UCD Bowl, but when the Waves did break, they managed to find good space on the counter attack.

On the stroke of halftime, Katie Malone chipped a lovely ball over Amanda Budden to give her side the lead, a lovely finish from DLR’s number 10 against the run of play.

The second half started similar to the first, with both sides eager to score the all-important second goal of the game. DLR Waves had chances, with Katie Malone and Rachel Doyle both coming close for the home side.

Shelbourne almost rescued a point when substitute Gloria Douglas got in behind The Waves defence, but she fired the ball over the bar.

Republic of Ireland stalwart Áine O'Gorman fired five goals in Peamount's 8-1 win over Cork City to bring her overall tally for the season to eight goals from seven games.

The Peas captain hit a first-half hat-trick and Karen Duggan making it 4-0 before the interval.

If Cork tried to play a high line, they were caught out by through balls. If Cork defended deeper, Peamount applied more pressure.

Second-half goals from O'Gorman (2), Stephanie Roche and Alannah McEvoy wrapped up a big win, even though Shaunagh McCarthy's free-kick was deflected in by a Peamount defender.

Bottom of the table Treaty went down 2-0 at home to Athlone Town. They played well in large patches and kept Athlone at bay, with goalkeeper Michaela Mitchell on full alert. But they failed to create many chances of their own.

Athlone, who have started the season in superb form, were patient in their play and did not take any unnecessary risks. Kelsey Munroe fired in the opening goal from long range on 55 minutes and the away team could breathe a little easier when Emily Corbet scored wrapped up their second win of the season.

Galway WFC won 3-0 against Bohemians at Dalymount Park. Within five minutes, Galway were ahead after a brilliant volley from Jenna Slattery inside the box.

The early goal didn’t deter Bohemians however. The home side enjoyed some spells of possession and had some great chances from set pieces, but just couldn’t capitalise.

In the 54th minute, Emma Starr doubled her side's lead with a fantastic strike into the top-right corner.

Shauna Brennan extended it just a few moments later to give Galway a comfortable cushion.

Wexford Youths overcame a tough Sligo Rovers side 2-0 at Ferrycarrig Park.

Becky Watkins got on the scoresheet for Wexford in the 38th minute after she made a great individual run into the box and directed the ball into the bottom left corner.

Sligo made it difficult for The Youths to capitalise on their first goal, and it wasn't until the 79th minute that Ciara Rossiter followed up a fantastic save by Sligo goalkeeper Kristen Sample to give Wexford the two-goal advantage.

The scoreline didn't reflect Sligo's efforts and Player of the Match Sample made a number of key saves in the game, but Wexford continue their impressive winning ways.