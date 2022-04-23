Advantage Arsenal as Eriksen shines while Spurs held

For the second week running Spurs failed to score and are now two points behind their north London rivals.
Brentford's Christian Eriksen applauds the fans ahead of the Premier League match at the Brentford Community Stadium, London. Picture  Adam Davy/PA Wire. 

Sat, 23 Apr, 2022 - 19:33
Gerry Cox, Brentford Community Stadium

Premier League: Brentford 0 Tottenham 0 

Tottenham's top four chances took another hit as they were held at Brentford, for whom Christian Eriksen was once again the standout performer as he faced his former side for the first time.

Arsenal's lunchtime win over Manchester United had taken them above Spurs, but Antonio Conte's men could have reverted back by taking all three points at Brentford.

But for the second week running they failed to score and are now two points behind their north London rivals.

The first half was similar to the opening 45 minutes of Tottenham's game against Brighton last week, with neither side threatening the goalkeepers unduly. Ivan Toney thumped a header against the Spurs crossbar from an Eriksen corner, and Harry Kane tried unsuccessfully to chip the ball over David Raya when a shot power might have proved more profitable.

Too often Tottenham's build-up play was too slow, allowing Brentford's well organised side to get back in numbers to stifle the space for Kane and his teammates to attack.

Just as last week, Conte sent his men out with more urgency after the break, and a Kane shot on the turn was deflected over the bar. The England captain was then called into action at the opposite end as he made a goalline clearance from a header by Pontus Jansson, who was booked soon afterwards by hauling down Pierre Emile Hojbjerg. 

Eriksen also had a shot towards the near post by his former captain Lloris, while Rodrigo Bentancur wasted a good chance to put Spurs ahead when he flicked a header over the bar from close range.

As the final minutes ticked away, Toney thumped a header against the base of Lloris's post and Kane went close with a spectacular overhead kick that flew past Raya but wide of the post.

At the final whistle, Thomas Frank and his men were the happier side, and their customary lap of honour was marked by Eriksen standing in front of the Spurs fans with a show of mutual respect.

BRENTFORD:  Raya 7; Roerslev 7, Jansson 7, Sorensen 6; Ghoddos 6 (Wissa 78) Janelt7, Eriksen 8, Jensen 6 (Da Silva 78), Henry 6; Mbeumo 6, Toney 7.

TOTTENHAM: 3-4-3 Lloris 7; Romero 7, Dier 7, Davies 6; Emerson Royal 5 (Lucas Moura 86), Hjobjerg 7, Bentancur 7, Sessegnon 5 (Sanchez 74); Kulusevski 6, Kane 7, Son 6.

Ref: Martin Atkinson 4/10

