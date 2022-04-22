Rovers' Lyons and Mandriou come back to haunt Bohs

BOHEMIANS 1 (Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe 68) SHAMROCK ROVERS 3 (Andy Lyons 5, Max Murphy OG 35, Danny Mandroiu 69)

Late goals had plagued Bohemians over recent weeks but it was the early concession against champions Shamrock Rovers that led to their latest set-back at the one-third point of the season.

Andy Lyons had been the toast of Dalymount for bagging the winner in last year’s FAI Cup victory over Rovers but the most recent defection to Tallaght put his new club on their way after just five minutes.

Max Murphy, who travelled the opposite direction in pre-season, presented the second on a plate with an own-goal on 35 before Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe and Danny Mandroiu swapped goals a minute apart in the second half of the derby sell-out.

Bohs had proved the bogey side for Rovers’ during their quest to regain the supremacy they lost to Dundalk and Cork City over a decade. Although the shifting pattern coincided with Rovers winning back-to-back titles, Bohs had still prevailed in the last three meetings at Dalymount Park, including that last-16 Cup tie.

This year’s form had put a different complexion on the outlook, however, with the 1-0 win by the Hoops over their deadly rivals at Dalymount in mid-March kickstarting a run of five victories and two draws. Derry’s cakewalk over doomed UCD meant they weren’t going to leapfrog the leaders but tacking this win on keeps the gap to a solitary point.

This was the first time since 2019 that Rovers had a supporter section in Dalymount; the restrictions of lockdown followed by a lockout caused by a spat between the respective boards.

Naturally they were eager to make their presence behind the school end felt, not always within the boundaries.

Flares thrown on the pitch as the teams entered will earn the FAI an easy fine from each club while one overzealous fan was led away and handcuffed by the Gardai, much to the glee of the home majority.

All the antics delayed kick-off by eight minutes but it didn’t disrupt the Hoops’ assault from the start.

Mandroiu, one of three former Gypsies in the Rovers’ starting line-up, took just four minutes to show Bohs what they’ve been missing, slaloming across the box centrally from the left and offloading a shot which James Talbot got a hand to.

However, after the ball was cleared for a corner, the Bohs goalkeeper and his defence were badly exposed.

Jack Byrne’s delicious delivery was aimed towards the near post but ran for Mandroiu to connect with a volley. On hand to bundle the ball home a yard out was Lyons.

That was the fourth goal of the season already for the wing-back and he was close to grabbing a fifth on 12 minutes, only for Talbot to dive full-stretch and claw away his 20-yard volley.

All Bohs could muster by way of response was an exchange of passes down the right between Ali Coote and Kris Twardek that goalkeeper Alan Mannus repelled by averting the cross with the force of his right hand. A well-rehearsed corner move that featured two dummies on the way to Conor Levingston at the edge of the box was deflected away and came to nothing.

The threat was only coming from one direction and the hosts couldn’t cope. A nightmare phase for Murphy began on 35 when he compounded being dispossessed by Lyons with hauling him down to concede a booking.

Two minutes later and he was being consoled by his teammates for diverting an innocuous cross from Jack Byrne into his own net under no pressure.

His evening, along with Twardek and Grant Horton’s, was ended by a Keith Long interval cull but only after Mandroiu let them off the hook when lifting the ball over the crossbar on the stroke of half-time.

Bohs were in chaos and the drastic action would have yielded an instant reaction but for Richie Towell scampering back to nick the ball off Liam Burt’s toe as he was poised to shoot.

Burt managed Bohs’ first effort on target after 55 minutes when Mannus smothered his shot at the near post.

They eventually reduced the arrears on 68 minutes – Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe following in the rebound off Dawson Devoy’s shot that was parried – yet the two-goal cushion was soon restored.

Shakiness under a long ball by Jordan Doherty, the substitute in defence for injured substitute Kevin Feely, was seized upon by Mandroiu, who required just two touches to burgle a third and quell the home crowd.

BOHEMIANS: J Talbot; M Murphy (J Packham 46, J Dohety 48), C Kelly, G Horton (R Feely 46), T Wilson; D Devoy, C Levingston (J Flores 83); K Twardek (P Omochere 46), A Coote, L Burt; J Ogedi-Uzokwe.

SHAMROCK ROVERS: A Mannus; S Hoare, R Lopes, L Grace; R Finn (S Gannon 73), G O’Neill, J Byrne (C McCann 82), A Lyons; R Towell (A Greene 70), D Mandroiu; R Gaffney (D Watts 70).

Referee: Neil Doyle (Dublin).