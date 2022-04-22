Duff sees red for first time in career as Dundalk steal late win

Dundalk 2 Shelbourne 1

A stunning header from John Martin with his first touch five minutes from time saw Dundalk claim the spoils against Shelbourne at Oriel Park in a game in which both sides finished with 10 men.

After a dull opening 45 minutes, the game exploded into life in first-half stoppage time when Shane Griffin was sent-off for a second bookable offence following a foul on Steven Bradley.

His manager Damien Duff would be booked for his reaction but was then shown red for a follow-up reaction by referee Paul McLaughlin in what was the first red card of his career.

By the time Bradley was dismissed for kicking out at Shane Farrell following a foul on 57 minutes, the game had more red cards than shots on target.

Dundalk would find the breakthrough on 64 minutes though when Daniel Kelly turned in a superb left wing cross from Paul Doyle at the back post.

He would then go from hero to villain when he was harshly adjudged to have fouled JR Wilson in the box nine minutes from the end with Farrell stepping up to equalise from the spot.

Dundalk were not to be denied though with Martin popped up four minutes later to head a stunning Keith Ward cross past Brendan Clarke for his first goal for the club to send the Louth side up to fourth in the table.

Dundalk: Shepperd; Macari (Martin 84), Connolly, Boyle, Leahy; Sloggett, Doyle (Bone 74); Bradley, Adams, Kelly; Hoban (McMillan 84).

Shelbourne: Clarke; Wilson, O’Driscoll, Byrne, Griffin, Kane (Boyd 70); Dervin (McEneff 78), Coyle, Farrell; Carr (Ledwidge HT), Moylan.

Referee: Paul McLaughlin (Monaghan).