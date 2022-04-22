Galway keep pressure on City after comfortable win over Bray

Galway United 2 Bray Wanderers 0

Goals from Stephen Walsh and David Hurley ensured Galway United collected the full complement of spoils at Eamonn Deacy Park.

John Caulfield's outfit hit the front in the ninth minute courtesy of Stephen Walsh's fifth goal of the campaign.

Conor McCormack's free kick caused panic in the area and the ball eventually spilled kindly for Walsh, who confidently drilled United ahead.

United were causing Bray plenty of bother with Manu Dimas denied by a smart Stephen McGuinness save following an Alex Murphy cross in the 27th minute.

Walsh was also thwarted by a splendid McGuinness reflex save in first half stoppage time as United were eager to land another blow.

After the restart Bray improved considerably and were unfortunate not to level in the 67th minute when a Kurtis Byrne free-kick struck the crossbar.

United then pounced to add a second goal three minutes later as Hurley converted a penalty following a Hugh Douglas foul on Killian Brouder.

Galway United: Kearns; O'Keeffe, Portilla, Brouder, Murphy; McCarthy (Lyons, 89), McCormack, Hurley (Adeyemo, 89), Waweru (Lomboto, 76); Dimas (Boylan, 66), Walsh (Hemmings, 89).

Bray Wanderers: McGuinness; Blackbyrne, H Douglas, E Douglas, Hudson; Dalton (Waters, 83), Zambra, Manahan, Thompson (Knight, 83); Byrne (Lynch, 89); Manley (Nzekwue, 90).

Referee: Paul Norton.