Doyle at the double as Pat's inflict more pain on Harps

St Patrick’s Athletic 2 Finn Harps 0

Eoin Doyle scored twice as St Patrick’s Athletic made it a double over Finn Harps this season with a deserved win at Richmond Park.

Back-to-back victories keeps Tim Clancy’s Saints third in the table. Harps, without a win now in six, languish second bottom.

Poor finishing and good goalkeeping from Mark McGinley looked like leaving St Pat’s with nothing to show at the interval for utterly dominating the ball.

That changed on 38 minutes when Billy King’s dinked cross picked out Doyle whose downward header found the bottom corner to finally beat McGinley.

The Harps keeper had earlier made fine saves from Ben McCormack and Doyle while in receipt of a piece of good fortune when Darragh Burns’ cross struck him to rebound back to him off a post.

Harps worked the first chance of the second half. Tenacity from Filip Mihaljeciv found substitute Mark Timlin whose shot was parried by Joseph Anang.

St Pat's soon rediscovered their first half groove, though, McCormack bringing a fine save from McGinley before they doubled their lead on 58 minutes.

Ethan Boyle pulled Joe Redmond to the ground at the back post from Burns’ corner with referee Adriano Reale pointing to the spot.

Doyle, who had a penalty saved at UCD on Monday, made no mistake here, sending McGinley the wrong way from 12 yards to make it four goals for the season.

Harps didn’t lie down and rallied late on putting the home side under their first real spell of pressure in the game.

Anang was forced into a good save from Yoyo Mahdy while the substitute then shot over the crossbar when he might have found the target.

St Patrick’s Athletic: Anang; Abankwah (Scott, h-t), Redmond, Grivosti (Bermingham, 81), Breslin; O’Reilly, Forrester; Burns (McClelland, 76), McCormack (Coughlan, 68), King (M. Doyle, 76); E. Doyle.

Finn Harps: McGinley; Carrillo (Devers, 66), Boyle, Slevin, Donelon; Hery (Timlin, 49), N’Zeyi; McWoods (Mahdy, 66), McNamee (Rudden, 82), Rainey; Mihaljevic.

Referee: Adriano Reale (Kildare).