Managerless Waterford rise like a Phoenix at Wexford

Wexford FC 0 Waterford Utd 2

Managerless Waterford Utd are refusing to accept their promotion prospects are over after they fashioned an impressive three points over Wexford FC at Ferrycarrig Park.

The Munster side who dismissed Manager Ian Morris earlier in the week, after just ten games in charge, were seeking to break their losing sequence after hitting a real barren period over recent games which left them nine points adrift of leaders Cork City.

Wexford on the other hand were striving to bring more consistency to their game in an effort to climb the table, as they lie fourth from bottom with just three wins and two draws following ten games.

Wexford created the first opportunity after just three minutes. Having won possession in midfield Conor Crowley threaded a lively ball through the centre but it was keeper Brian Murphy who advanced quickly off his line to smother Aaron Dobbs attempt on goal.

Waterford gradually settled into the game building a number of promising attacks. It was from one of those attacks that they created the opening goal after just eight minutes.

Richard Taylor having progressed down the left picked out Shane Griffin who in turn changed direction to pick out Phoenix Patterson. Patterson cut along the edge of the area before drilling a superb shot beyond keeper Alex Moody giving his side a 0-1 lead.

Neither side managed to create a clear cut chance for the remainder of the half as the visitors controlled matters at the back leaving it 0-1 at the interval.

Two minutes into the second half Conor Barry should have equalised but pulled his effort over the top.

Waterford gradually regained control adding their second goal on fifty-five minutes when Patterson sent a superb freekick over the wall into the top right hand corner of the net making it 0-2.

Wexford FC: Alex Moody, Paul Cleary, Joe Manley, Conor Crowley, Conor Barry, Jack Doherty, Aaron Dobbs (Jordan Tallon 75), Len O'Sullivan (Luka Lovic 70), Adam Wells, Harry Groome, Lorcan Fitzgerald.

Waterford Utd: Brian Murphy, Richard Taylor, Nicole O'Keeffe, Eddie Nolan, Shane Griffin, Yassine En Neyah, Louis Britton (Cian Kavanagh, 80), Tunmise Sobowale (Liam Kervick (78), Roland Idowu, Kllian Cantwell, Phoenix Patterson.

Referee: Mark Moynihan.