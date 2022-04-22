Captain Coleman rises to occasion to give City first league win in Cobh in 33 years

Cobh Ramblers 2 Cork City 3

For the second time this season, the bragging rights in the Rebel County belong to Cork City as they defeated their neighbours Cobh Ramblers 3-2 to claim their first league win at St Colman’s Park since 1989.

The First Division leaders were made to work for it though as the Rams battled back from 2-0 down by the beginning of the second half before Cian Coleman’s header eventually won it for City.

This was technically an away fixture for Cork City but you wouldn’t have known it given the sheer number of their fans that made up the majority of the 3,942 in attendance.

With the support roaring them on from the Liam McMahon Stand, the Rebel Army started brightly and controlled possession to create their first sight at goal with four minutes on the clock.

Captain Coleman timed his run and jump well to connect with Cian Bargary’s cross from the right-hand side but his header dropped over the crossbar.

But with their next attempt at goal, Colin Healy’s side would deservedly take the lead thanks to a superb finish from Ruairi Keating, his fifth of the season.

But in truth, the number nine owed a huge debt of gratitude to Matt Healy as the playmaker’s sensational cross in behind the defence was begging to be turned past goalkeeper Andy O’Donoghue, replacing regular keeper Sean Barron who was injured in the warm-up, at his near post.

Healy scored a potential goal of the season winner in City’s 2-1 victory against Waterford on Easter Monday but he may have topped that with his incredible strike here just past the half an hour mark.

Again the goal came courtesy of a well-controlled volley but on this occasion it bounced first before it curled beautifully into the bottom right corner, clipping the inside of the right post on its way.

But the Rams refused to let their heads drop and with their first shot on target, they pulled a goal back when former City striker Beineon O’Brien Whitmarsh headed Brendan Frahill’s knock-on into the roof of the net.

The Leesiders twice thought they had netted before the half-time break but both Cian Murphy and Barry Coffey saw their composed finishes ruled out for offside.

The visitors started the second period slowly and they were punished accordingly just five minutes after the restart thanks to a moment of madness from the normally reliable David Harrington.

The young keeper dallied in possession and his clearance was closed down quickly by the alert Conor Drinan.

Much to the delight of the home fans and the disbelief of the away end, the ball deflected back towards the goal and just crossed the line, 2-2.

It took City time to regather their thoughts and to regain their composure but when they finally did in the 69th minute, they retook the lead.

Cian Murphy ought to have been the man to edge them back in front but he was denied by the feet of O’Donoghue when he was bearing down on goal.

He saw his next effort deflect wide for another corner and from there it was Coleman who took charge and drilled his header into the roof of the net for the winner.

Both sides could’ve scored again in a frantic finale with Ramblers having two shots cleared off the line while Matt Srbely struck the post as City just hung on.

COBH RAMBLERS: Andy O’Donoghue; James McCarthy, Ben O’Riordan, Brendan Frahill, Daragh O’Sullivan Connell (Darryl Walsh 65); Conor Drinan, Pierce Philips, Jason Abbott (Luke Desmond 77), Jack Larkin; Beineon O’Brien Whitmarsh, Jake Hegarty (James O’Leary 77).

CORK CITY: David Harrington; Cian Coleman, Ally Gilchrist, Kevin O’Connor; Darragh Crowley, Matt Healy, Aaron Bolger, Cian Bargary; Barry Coffey (Matt Srbely 82); Ruairi Keating (Mark O’Mahony 82), Cian Murphy.

Referee: Kevin O’Sullivan (Cork).