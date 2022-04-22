Barcelona take command of Champions League semi-final in front of record crowd

Barcelona put one foot in the Champions League final with a crushing 5-1 semi-final first leg success over Wolfsburg in front of record attendance for women’s football
Barcelona take command of Champions League semi-final in front of record crowd

Alexia Putellas claimed two of Barcelona’s goals against Wolfsburg (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

Fri, 22 Apr, 2022 - 20:42
PA Sport Staff

Barcelona put one foot in the Champions League final with a crushing 5-1 semi-final first leg success over Wolfsburg in front of record attendance for women’s football.

A crowd of 91,648 packed into the Nou Camp as Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas scored twice to put Barca in complete control of the tie.

That figure surpassed the 91,553 fans who turned out for the Catalan club’s quarter-final win over rivals Real Madrid at the same stadium.

Aitana Bonmati gave the reigning champions a third-minute lead before further strikes from Caroline Graham Hansen, Jennifer Hermoso and Putellas made it 4-0 at half-time.

The German club briefly reduced the deficit through Jill Roord’s 70th-minute finish but the dominant hosts had the final say as Putellas converted from the penalty spot five minutes from time to claim her second of the evening.

Spain midfielder Putellas now leads the scoring charts in this year’s tournament with 10 goals.

Barca, who registered 33 attempts at goal, will seek to complete the job next Saturday at the Volkswagen Arena.

The winners of the tie will face the victors of the all-French semi-final between Lyon and Paris St Germain. The final is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 21 at Juventus Stadium in Turin.

More in this section

Survey: League of Ireland crowds jump 25% compared to 2019 Survey: League of Ireland crowds jump 25% compared to 2019
Premier League weekend: De Bruyne is still key for Man City, Eriksen's reunion and CR7 back for United Premier League weekend: De Bruyne is still key for Man City, Eriksen's reunion and CR7 back for United
Galway United training facilities 'will be far superior to Arsenal's' Galway United training facilities 'will be far superior to Arsenal's'
Barcelona WomenPlace: UK
<p>Tall threat: Burnley's Nathan Collins (centre) celebrates with his team-mates after scoring their side's second goal at Turf Moor on Thursday night.  Photo: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.</p>

Ireland defender Collins hoping Clarets can slide to safety

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up