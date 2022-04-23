For Everton, finishing 17th or higher is the only show in town

Providing a commentary on Everton at this point in the season, indeed at this point in Everton’s future, is a little like writing a book review of Agatha Christie’s “And then there were none” before reading the final chapters.

It is not hyperbole to suggest that the very notion of what Everton will be as a football club in the future rests on the remaining seven games of the season, starting with Sunday’s derby match at Anfield.

The club carries a huge amount of structural, cultural, and indeed financial baggage. An accumulation of the results of years of careless, thoughtless, mismanagement. There is more than an element of Greek tragedy in that a club with a new stadium rising out of the ground and with the third largest “benefactor” – I use that term loosely - in English football finds itself with two opposite futures ahead of it.

Everton’s future depends on the remaining games of the season. The responsibility to ensure survival lies on the shoulders of Frank Lampard. Lampard arrived on the last day of the January transfer window. From a player perspective he is dealing with (apart from Dele Alli) other people’s purchases. This is not his squad, it is the ruinous culmination of multiple recruitment mistakes made by managers, directors of football, the board and ridiculously, the owner Farhad Moshiri.

Lampard must get sufficient points out of a group of players who collectively and in many cases individually, are not of the required standard. On the pitch, that is the sole focus - get to the number of points that ensures survival. Nothing else matters. How it is achieved, where the wins come from, the manner in which points are earned has become irrelevant. Finishing 17th or higher is now the only show in town.

In as much as the players are not his, the same can not be said of his backroom staff and increasingly elsewhere in football operations at Goodison. In this respect, there is fundamental change, and change that if is permitted to continue, points the way to better times at Goodison and Bramley-Moore.

It can not be the case that Lampard has been allowed to recruit Joe Edwards as assistant manager, Paul Clement and Chris Jones as first team coaches, without the recognition for real change at Everton, beyond the end of this season. The recruitment of Ashley Cole working alongside Duncan Ferguson and Alan Kelly, suggest a much more sensible, robust, and pragmatic approach to coaching in future times. A move away from the old culture of employing former Everton players.

Similarly, the introduction of Kevin Thelwell as director of football must be an indication of a different approach. Despite the technical talents of the previous director of football, Marcel Brands, Brands could never influence the changes at board level needed in football operations, particularly the academy and overall recruitment that the club has been crying out for. In his short time at the club, Thelwell has engineered significant change, particularly the removal of academy director David Unsworth. If the club has a sustainable future ahead of it, an ability to scout, coach and retain some of the best young talent then the restructuring of the academy is key.

Thus, there are patches of blue sky ahead for Lampard, his coaching staff and football operations. However, the progress that can be made this summer and beyond is entirely governed by survival.

Frank Lampard is likeable, articulate, passionate and importantly at Everton, relatable – his communication skills, the way he has connected with the club and its fans, is an important part of being an Everton manager.

This connection, combined with supporter campaigns and fan groups urging and generating a better atmosphere, particularly at Goodison Park have provided a lifeboat for the club to attach to. Everton have one of, if not the most, loyal fan bases in the country. It also has one of the most demanding. Brought up on a culture from previous generations of the School of Science, Kendall’s great mid-80’s side and even Joe Royle’s “dogs of war” side of the 90’s, brought up in the belief that the club motto is not just a Latin phrase but an instruction.

Lampard’s approach to communication and engagement with the fanbase has gone a long way to fuelling the passion and atmosphere that makes Goodison such a difficult ground for opposing teams to visit. This will play a critical role in the three remaining home games of the season.

On the pitch, the season has been dominated and characterised by extensive and regular injuries to key players. Nowhere has this been felt more than with Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Three goals at the beginning of the season promised a continuation of a highly effective season under Ancelotti, however a long-term injury and a no goal return in eleven appearances since returning has impacted our results. Furthermore, rumours of leaving the club, plus some less than fully engaged performances in recent weeks have suggested his time at Everton is ending. If he stays beyond the summer, he has much to rebuilding to do with his relationship with fans.

One player who has no problem with fan relationships is Richarlison. Whilst this has not been his most effective season, there’s no doubting his commitment to the cause and his relationship with Evertonians. Assuming Premier League survival, one of Lampard’s key requirements will be to keep Richarlison at the club.

Oh yes, it’s derby weekend. Frankly, Everton go into the game likes lambs to the slaughter. Liverpool imperious at this time, Everton frankly, usually pathetic away from home – logically there can only be one winner?

A point, a win, it would be fantastic, but for once a game against Liverpool is not foremost in the minds of Evertonians – it’s survival, finishing 17th or higher. That’s where Everton are right now. On the cusp of better times or disastrous times.

We need to finish the book to find out the outcome.

*The author writes on all matters Everton at theesk.org