Ireland defender Collins hoping Clarets can slide to safety

Ireland defender Nathan Collins admitted emotion got the better of him when celebrating his latest Burnley goal by performing a knee-slide that went viral.

The 20-year-old scored the second of the Clarets’ 2-0 victory against Southampton which boosts their Premier League survival prospects.

Burnley – who sacked Sean Dyche after 10 years last Friday – are now a single point adrift of 17th-placed Everton who have a game in hand.

They can move above Frank Lampard’s side for a few hours on Sunday by at least by avoiding defeat at home to Wolves, just before the Toffees travel to face Liverpool.

Collins became the first defender to score in consecutive home appearances for Burnley in the Premier League and the second youngest player overall to do so for the club behind only Dwight McNeil.

He’s had to be patient for a string of games since joining from Stoke City last summer for €15m given the established partnership of James Tarkowski and Ben Mee but the latter’s elevation to the coaching staff since Dyche’s exit has cemented his spot.

Adding goals to his repertoire, such as the headers against Everton and Southampton, are a bonus, enough to spark customised celebrations.

“It was a rush of blood to the head because I couldn’t control myself,” he said of his latest joyous moment at Turf Moor. “When you hear all the fans cheering, it’s unbelievable.

“I’m trying to be part for the team. If I keep score, great but if don’t I hope someone else does.”

With six games left to beat the drop, Collins is confident that they can build upon the four points accrued against West Ham United and Southampton. They face Watford, Tottenham and Aston Villa twice after the weekend clash with Wolves.

“Beating Southampton was a great night because we showed what we can do and created a lot of chances but it’s gone now,” the Ireland international stressed. “We’ve to rest and get ready for another huge game.”