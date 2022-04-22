Graham Cummins: Naive Bohs need a course in the dark arts of game management

With age comes experience. We all know that. With age also comes cynicism, though. A little bit of both would go a long way in Phibsboro right now.

Despite their impressive 4-1 victory against Shelbourne in their last outing, Bohemians have been criticised for their inability to see out games. Keith Long's side have failed to win on six separate occasions this year in games they have been ahead in. It’s a stat that backs up a sense: there is a naivety about this Bohs side.

Tonight, they come up against their bitter rivals Shamrock Rovers, and will go into the game as underdogs. This Bohs side needs to become better at game management.

What do those words really mean? Game management. In the right company, the term could be swapped out for another — ‘the dark arts’. Players doing things that supporters don’t want to see but that players know are necessary to win the game - which might be required if Bohs are to defy the odds against Rovers.

Since retiring, I have joined the fans' perspective on players conning a referee into giving them a free-kick or a player over exaggerating when they have been fouled in the hope of getting the opposition player booked or sent-off: that it shouldn’t happen and ruins the spectacle of the game.

But it would be hypocritical of me to condemn any player that does it and perhaps it’s something Bohs players should become more aware of. During my time at Preston North End, we spent one afternoon analysing the last five minutes of a game in which we had conceded an equaliser in the last minute. The video session took over 90 minutes to get through because of the number of times that the manager highlighted areas where we could improve. He focused on every detail that would have helped us see out a winning position.

The one tactic that managers cannot use anymore is bringing on substitutes to eat up time on the clock. Gone are the days when the player who was coming off would be told to go to the opposite corner of the pitch to waste time. Players now have to simply walk off at the closest exit point but there are other useful methods that these Bohs players can implement.

As a team, when you're under pressure in the final stages of the game, the most important player on the pitch becomes your striker. Teams defending a lead are desperate to hang on and dare not risk trying to pass out from the back. They have tired legs and the likelihood is that they will make a mistake. It's ok to make a mistake in the opposition half but if you are the player that tries to be clever and play out from the back and costs your team, I'd be surprised if that player were to be involved in the following game.

Teams tend to just kick the ball anywhere up the pitch and it is often the case that the striker finds himself battling for a 50/50 ball against two opposition players. Foolishly, sometimes selfishly, some players think the best thing to do is to try and win that duel. Foolishly, because it is rare that they ever win the battle and selfishly because in a striker's mind they will be thinking that if they can get the ball to their feet and run at the defenders, they will have a chance of scoring. The striker's teammates aren't going to thank him when he loses the ball.

What they will appreciate is the striker winning a free-kick which allows his team to get higher up the pitch and gives his players a brief rest. Strikers should be only concerned about the flight of the ball and how to position themselves so that the defender makes contact with them, not about actually winning the ball. It's not diving or being a cheat, it's clever play, and any striker wanting to learn this skill needs to look at Harry Kane and see how he does it time after time in games.

Other instructions we were told: if we were awarded a throw-in, the first player to put his hand on the ball should never be the person to take the throw. The player pretends to be interested in taking the throw before eventually handing the ball to a different teammate. A team might get away with this once, twice maximum, in the final few minutes of a game, so the alternative for the next throw is for the taker to untie his boot laces before going to take the throw, and then having to do them when he has the ball in his hand.

Of course, there are the other tactics — players staying down longer than they should when they have been fouled or the goalkeeper taking the ball to the opposite side of the six-yard box when taking a kick-out.

Game management doesn't just come into play in the final few minutes. It starts from walking out the tunnel and greeting the referee by his first name in the hope of getting him on your side. I know referees are neutral in games but, unconsciously, might favour a player in a 50/50 decision if the player has addressed him by his name during the game rather than a player shouting “ref” at him.

Making sure that it isn’t the same player approaching the referee to question every decision is more useful advice I received from a manager. If it's the same player constantly approaching the referee and moaning, then the referee is more inclined to ignore that player and won't hesitate to show him a card when given the opportunity. The man in charge might tend to listen more to a different voice.

It’s a young Bohs side and all of these tricks will come with age — and experience. But for now their naivety is costing them points.