Colin Healy says City ‘in a different place’ ahead of Cork derby with Cobh Ramblers

League of Ireland preview

Just under a year after losing at Cobh Ramblers, Colin Healy insists his league leaders Cork City are a different animal approaching Friday’s Leeside derby.

That 1-0 reverse at St Colman’s Park constituted the nadir of a nightmare start to Healy’s first year at the helm. Eight points from a possible 30 in the opening 10 games wasn’t envisaged from the relegated Rebels.

Contrast that with this year’s equivalent. City are sitting pretty at the summit, their 23 points comprised of seven wins, two draws and a solitary defeat to John Caulfield’s Galway in their first home fixture.

“We’re in a different place now,” reflects the former Ireland midfielder on this short trip to their neighbours.

“We probably weren’t good enough that night. This squad is stronger, we’re playing with confidence and we’ve started very well compared to last year.”

Maintaining those levels, or close to it, will be essential over the 32-game season, given the competitive nature of the second tier. Galway and Longford Town can match City’s points tally by winning their games in hand.

Still, points on the board is the superior currency and the leading goalscorers in the division aren’t reliant on their strikers when it comes to firepower. Matt Healy’s second goal of the season and Ally Gilchrist’s first sealed Monday’s 2-1 win at pre-season title favourites Waterford.

Cobh, meanwhile, halted a five-match losing streak last Friday by beating Athlone Town 3-2 on Friday.

Despite the contrasting form and being without John Kavanagh and Issa Kargbo through injury and the suspended Harlain Mbayo, Rams boss Darren Murphy is tipping his side to embrace the task.

“The pressure will be on Cork,” said the former City player ahead of what is shaping up to be a first full house at Cobh since 2008.

“When you’re top of the table, training full-time, fans expect a performance. They’ll have nerves in their dressing-room coming to Cobh, which I know from my own experience.

“Our lads are starting to believe in themselves and this is their chance to perform before a big crowd in a big derby.

“We’ve not been beaten out of the gate by any team. We’re the home team against Cork, it’s 11 v 11 over 90 minutes and like the games against Galway and Waterford, we won’t shy away from the challenge.

“We need to get balls in the box to apply pressure and take chances when they come. Doing that against Athlone was the difference.” Healy admits the string of former City players in the Cobh ranks will be aiming to prove him wrong but is solely consumed by sustaining their charge towards a Premier Division return.

“Confidence of our players will be up after winning in Waterford,” said Healy, who has no new fresh injury concerns.

“I’ve played against Cobh, coached against them at underage level, and St Colman’s is a tight pitch. It will be great to see another big crowd and we won’t be underestimating them.”

Galway will be optimistic about staying in touch by overcoming the lowest scorers in the division, Bray Wanderers. “We have a number of games at Eamonn Deacy Park between now and the summer break, so we have to make the home advantage count,” said Caulfield.

The nine-point gap Cork extended to Waterford on Monday led to the sacking of Blues boss Ian Morris. His coaches Gary Hunt and David Breen have stayed on for caretaker duties at Wexford tonight, a south-east derby Waterford cannot afford another slip-up in to harbour any hope of a revival.

“As a group we must be now prepared for the challenge that Wexford will bring because Ian Ryan has built a good side, as we have seen already this season,” warned Hunt.

In the Premier Division, the visit of new leaders Shamrock Rovers to Bohemians is the standout fixture. The Hoops have closed the gap to a single point on leaders Derry City, who hosts bottom side UCD.

“Derby games are always tetchy, tight and competitive,” noted Hoops boss Stephen Bradley ahead of the Dalymount Park sell-out. “You need a bit of luck on the night.”

Also on Friday, Dundalk host Shelbourne while third-placed St Patrick’s Athletic welcome Finn Harps to Richmond Park.