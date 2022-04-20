Nketiah back to haunt Chelsea as Gunners find their firepower

CHELSEA 2-4 ARSENAL

REVENGE is a dish best served in a red and white Arsenal shirt according to Chelsea reject Eddie Nketiah. The England under-21 international scored his first two Premier League goals in a year to shoot Arsenal back into top four contention and end a three-game winning run in style.

Nketiah was picked up by Arsenal as a 16-year-old after Chelsea released him for being too small to make the grade at the highest level. His future is uncertain under Arteta too as he has rejected a new contract due to a lack of first team chances, but the two hugged each other at the end of a pulsating 90 minutes.

Nketiah and Emile Smith Rowe twice put Arsenal ahead only for them to be pegged back by Chelsea goals from Timo Werner and Cesar Azpilicueta. That was only the first half as Nketiah struck again after the break before Bukayo Saka finished off a remarkable win with a disputed penalty in time added on.

No wonder both sides, Chelsea in particular after their FA Cup semi-final win on Sunday, looked exhausted at the end.

Arsenal are behind fourth-placed Tottenham on goal difference only having played the same number of games. The season is still very much alive with the north London derby still to come next month.

Arsenal's energetic early pressing was rewarded when they took the lead after 13 minutes. Pressure or not, it was still a very loose Andreas Christensen back pass that allowed the much-maligned (by Arsenal and Chelsea fans alike) Nketiah to react quickly and beat Malang Sarr to the ball. He then ran at goal before drilling a low right-foot shot into the right-hand corner of Edouard Mendy's goal.

Nketiah's first goal in just over a year was as good as it was surprising. But Arsenal's joy and lead lasted just about four minutes. This time Nketiah gave the ball away midway in his own half and the ball fell to Werner who cut inside to score from a full 20 yards thanks to the help of a double deflection.

It was a breathless, brilliant start as Nketiah had two chances to add to his tally before Smith Rowe restored Arsenal's lead with a stunning 27th minute goal.

On the fourth anniversary of the announcement Arsenal were ending Arsene Wenger's two-decade reign as manager, Mikel Arteta's side came up with a counter attack goal straight out of the Frenchman's playbook.

It started with some haphazard defending and a mazy dribble out from the back by Granit Xhaka set Martin Odegaard on his way and the Norway captain played in Smith Rowe, who passed the ball into the net with effortless ease.

Chelsea captain Azpilicueta nipped in front of Nuno Tavares to nudge in a volley from a Mason Mount cross.

These proud London clubs are going through different fortunes on the pitch these days, but the rivalry off it remains as intense as this mesmerising match.

It was a cracking atmosphere under the Stamford Bridge floodlights despite this being the first match to be impacted by ticket sale sanctions imposed on Russian owner Roman Abramovich The home support was limited to their 28,000 season ticket holders, who taunted their visitors with 'Champions of Europe, you'll never sing that.'

The 3,000 strong Arsenal fans behind Aaron Ramsdale's goal responded with: 'Just like the old days there's nobody here.'

Both sets of fans were enjoying themselves.

Four goals in just over half an hour helped too and the action remained relentless, as Nketiah and Smith Rowe again went close to scoring before the break.

Tuchel looked to solve some of his defensive problems by replacing Christensen with Thiago Silva for the start of the second half and become Chelsea's oldest ever outfield player at 37 years 210 days.

The only stat that matters in football is the score, though, and Werner put almost Chelsea in front for he first tine when he fired into the side netting seconds after the restart.

But Tuchel's tactics were not working so well at the other end as Nketiah was rewarded for his persistence with a gift for his second Premier League goal in 12 months.

The 22-year-old south Londoner kept battling for the ball as a succession of Chelsea defenders failed to clear the danger and the ball bounced his way for a simple close range finish.

This time Arsenal managed to hang on to their lead for more than five minutes and the Arsenal fans, often accused of being fickle in recent years, showed they remain firmly behind under fire manager Mikel Arteta by repeatedly chanting his name.

The Spanish coach tried to see the game out by sending on substitutes Gabriel Martinelli and Cedric Soares while Tuchel countered by introducing Kai Havertz, for the disappointing Romelu Lukaku, and fellow forward Hakim Ziyech.

The final drama featured Azpilicueta dragging down Saka, prompting a penalty and an attempted mass brawl to finish off with.

Chelsea: Mendy 5, James 6, Azpilicueta 7, Sarr 6, Christensen 5 (Silva 45), Alonso 6, Kante 6, Loftus-Cheek 6, Mount 7, Lukaku 5 (Havertz 60), Werner 5.

Subs: Kepa, Jorginho, Thiago Silva, Pulisic, Chalobah, Saul, Barkley, Ziyech.

Arsenal: Ramsdale 6, White 7, Gabriel 6, Holding 7, Tavares 7, Xhaka 7, Elneny 7, Odegaard 7, Smith Rowe 8 (Soares 75), Saka 7, Nketiah 8 (Martinelli 70).

Subs: Leno, Lacazette, Pepe, Lokonga, Azeez, Swanson, Hutchinson.

Ref: Jon Moss 6

Att: 32,249 ends..