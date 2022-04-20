Waterford ready to return to England for Morris's replacement

Waterford may return to the English market again for a new manager after sacking Ian Morris just 10 games into the season.

Languishing in fifth place after four defeats in six, nine points off First Division leaders Cork City, club chairman Mitch Cowling relieved Morris of his duties in a phonecall at lunchtime Wednesday.

Expectations were high in the south-east that the Blues would bounce straight back from last year’s relegation, with Morris’ record of two promotions in three years at Shelbourne making him the natural choice of new manager in the off-season.

They remained a full-time operation in the second tier, one of only three alongside Cork and Galway United.

Home defeats to both those rivals over the Easter weekend triggered the action. While the deterioration in results was applying pressure on Morris, it was still expected he’d be left in charge for Friday’s trip to Wexford.

The 35-year-old, surprisingly sacked by Shels after winning the First Division last season, was appointed in Christmas week on a two-year contract but will receive a cut-price severance as part of his deal.

“I personally would like to thank Ian for all his hard work,” Cowling said last night in the official announcement of the exit.

“He is a great guy and I have no doubt he will manage at the top level. We may have parted ways but Ian will always be welcomed at the RSC to cheer the Blues on.

“I would like wish Ian all the best in his career.”

Morris’ coaches David Breen and Gary Hunt will be in caretaker charge for Friday’s local derby with a permanent successor anticipated to be at the helm by the next home game a week later against Athlone Town.

The new man will the sixth Blues boss since Alan Reynolds ended his four-year tenure in May 2020.

Former Ireland midfielders John Sheridan and Kevin Sheedy took charge with differing outcomes while another ex-international, Canada player Marc Bircham, also had an eventful stay last year.

He was sacked four days ahead of the relegation playoff against UCD, claiming the fallout stemmed from the non-selection of owner Richard Forrest’s son, centre-back George, who has remained at the club this term.

Former Tottenham defender Ian Hendon took temporary charge for that playoff defeat. Forrest and Cowling – son of Colchester United owner Richard – are set to utilise their network of contacts in the UK to headhunt a new boss.

Only the First Division champions are guaranteed promotion, with the next four finishers involved in a playoff series alongside the second last team in the Premier Division.