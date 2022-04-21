Finland decider 'not the right time' for switch to the Aviva, says McCabe

Captain Katie McCabe would prefer for Ireland’s crunch World Cup qualifier against Finland to remain at Tallaght Stadium over being switched to the 51,000-seater Aviva Stadium.

Speaking in a personal capacity, the Arsenal flyer is in favour of eventually relocating to the national arena but fears doing so for the playoff decider will become a “distraction” in their quest to end their qualification drought.

Ireland’s 1-1 draw away to group winners Sweden last Tuesday – allied to the 2-1 victory over second seeds Finland in Helsinki – has put them in the box seat for claiming the runners-up spot.

Victory over bottom seeds Georgia away on June 27 would likely leave Vera Pauw’s side requiring another win, at most, from the concluding double-header against the Finnish and Slovakia to achieve their mission.

Accruing such impressive results on foreign soil, to put themselves on the brink of a first playoff since 2009, has spiked national interest in the team.

Demand to attend the September 1 showdown against the Finnish is certain to outstrip the 7,200-capacity Tallaght Stadium, the team’s base for the past decade.

Calls to emulate the international trend of women’s teams sharing the men’s stadium have amplified since Ireland became the first time since 2010 to take points off the Swedes in their backyard.

Nevertheless McCabe, used to gracing Premier League venues with Arsenal, wants to stay within the more intimate setting, closer to her Kilnamanagh home, for the time being at least.

“Look, it’s a special occasion playing at the Aviva as I did with Raheny and Shelbourne in Cup finals but the home of our women’s national team is Tallaght,” she reasons.

“We don’t need any distractions going on when the stakes are so high in these last three qualifiers, two of which are away.

“It’s all about the timing of when a game will be held at the Aviva and honestly, for me, I don’t think Finland is the right time.

“I just think, in my opinion, if you were looking at a game in the Aviva, maybe a once-off match against England or the USA could be a lot more tasty.”

The FAI confirmed last week their intention to liaise with Pauw and her players to elicit their views on any prospective move yet, if the skipper’s opinion is reflective, tickets for the Tallaght tussle will be precious.

“Until we start continuously selling out Tallaght Stadium, we can't just start heading to the Aviva,” the 26-year-old said about the team that have yet to play in front of a full house at home. “I'd rather play at a packed-out Tallaght Stadium than to maybe one or two full stands in the Aviva.

“That's my personal opinion and I've not discussed that with the team because it's all hearsay right now.”

Words, however, can carry weight, as McCabe noted from the comments of Northern Ireland boss Kenny Shiels last week.

His description of “women being more emotional than men” drew a backlash, with McCabe’s former Ireland teammate Emma Byrne questioning his continuance in the job for the summer Euros he famously led the team to.

Public support received from his players quelled the controversy but senior figures like McCabe remain miffed at his unprompted generalisation.

“Only he knows the context in which he meant it but I wasn’t impressed by it,” said the Dubliner about the take he delivered following their pasting by England.

“In this day and age especially, you need to choose your words wisely. When emotions are running high after being beaten 5-0 by your rivals that you’ll be coming up against at the Euros, it’s one for them to learn from.

“If the captain speaks out, the players back him and they're comfortable with that, then you’ve got to respect that and try to move on.”

McCabe’s immediate plans for movement is dislodging leaders Arsenal during the Women’s Super League run-in. Just a point separates the London rivals with four games left, starting for Arsenal with Sunday’s trip to Everton.

The Gunners regular said: "It's not in our hands but, if luck is on our side, then Chelsea will slip up.

“We just need to continue winning games and hopefully take it right to the final day of the season."