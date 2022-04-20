Breaking: Ian Morris sacked by Waterford

Waterford have sacked Ian Morris, with the pre-season First Division title favourites in fifth place of the table after 10 games.

Monday’s 2-1 defeat Cork City was the fourth loss in the last six matches, leaving them nine points adrift of the Rebels.

Only the champions are guaranteed promotion, with the next four finishers involved in a playoff series alongside the second last team in the Premier Division.

Expectation was high in the south-east that the Blues would bounce straight from last year’s relegation, with Morris’ record of two promotions in three years at Shelbourne making him the natural choice of new manager in the off-season.

While the deterioration in results was applying pressure on the 35-year-old, it was still expected he’d remain in charge for Friday’s trip to Wexford. However, he was today relieved of his duties.

The vacancy he filled in December arose after the controversial exit of Marc Bircham four days ahead of the relegation playoff in November.

The former QPR and Millwall midfielder had taken over the club in challenging circumstances last summer, lifting them off the bottom but narrowly missing out on avoiding the playoff place. They also reached the semi-final of the FAI Cup, losing 1-0 to Bohemians at Dalymount Park.

Bircham claims he learnt of his sacking by owner Richard Forrest on social media, contending the rift stemmed from the non-selection of his son, George, who has remained at the club this season.

Speaking after Monday’s defeat, Morris was livid at the defending in the Cork loss but defiant about turning things around at the RSC.

“There’s a still long way to go in the season,” he said. “We have a young squad and Cork had more nous than us in certain aspects of the game.

“You’re trying to bring players on but at the same time you’ve got to be getting results.

“There’s no lack of effort or quality and we need the fans to stick with us and stay onboard. It’s the finer details that we’re suffering from.”