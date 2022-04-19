Liverpool move top after 4-0 win over meek Man Utd

LIVERPOOL 4 MAN UNITED 0

Jürgen Klopp saw Liverpool move two points clear at the top of the Premier League - for tonight at least - on an evening which added to the seemingly endless list of problems facing his opposite number Ralf Rangnick.

The new league leaders completed the rout in the 85th minute when Mo Salah chipped over the keeper following a superb, defence-splitting pass from Diogo Jota.

But even before that Liverpool fourth, Klopp had seen all three starting strikers, Salah, Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz each score a goal and contribute an assist as his side turned the first half into an outright embarrassment for United.

For all the rivalry, bordering on outright hostility, between the two clubs, there was a touching moment of togetherness on seven minutes when the entire stadium paid its own tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo.

The absent United number seven, who lost one of his two twins in childbirth on Monday, was treated to a minute’s applause - joined in by Klopp - and a rendition of “You’ll Never Walk Alone.” It was the only moment of compassion shown by Liverpool all evening as they ruthlessly picked apart their stuttering opponents.

They raced into a two-goal lead by the 21st minute, recalling the Old Trafford meeting in October when they were four goals to the good at the interval on the way to a record-breaking 5-0 victory.

It is a sign of how far United have fallen that Rangnick could take the fact that his side reached half-time still only trailing 2-0 as something of a moral victory.

No shots, on or off target, in the first half was a sorry indictment of how far United have fallen in the past 12 months…but also how Liverpool are playing at levels that only Manchester City can dream about and which might even be beyond Pep Guardiola’s men.

By the time Anfield made its moving tribute to Ronaldo, they were already a goal to the good, claimed by new kid on the block Diaz at the end of a devastating counter-attack.

Rangnick had opted for a five-man defence, partly due to personnel problems but mostly to try and avoid a repeat of the October debacle, but that meant a recall for Phil Jones, making just his second Premier League appearance since January 2020.

It showed but, then, team mate Harry Maguire was a bigger culprit as he got caught in two minds - both of them wrong - as Mane played a sublime pass from the centre circle which sent Salah sprinting down the left.

With United’s defence collapsed, the Egyptian rolled over the perfect pass for Dias to ram the ball in, unmarked, from close range.

As Trent Alexander-Arnold tried to kick the ball back into the net after the goal, David de Gea angrily reacted to the England full-back but that was a rare example of anyone in Rangnick’s line-up looking as if they cared about what was unfolding.

Somehow, it took until the 21st minute for Liverpool, who had Thiago Alcântara turning in a sublime display pulling strings in midfield, to double their lead.

And it was an even more devastating goal than the first, involving 25 passes and 10 Liverpool players, including goalkeeper Alisson. For those keeping score at home, because the United players did not seem to be, Virgil van Dijk was the only Liverpool man not to touch the ball in the build-up.

Finally, after a long series of slick, first-time passes and no challenges from United players, Mane played a pass that simply had to be seen to be believed to play Salah clear to score his first non-penalty goal since February.

It was hard to analyse quite how poor a performance this was from a United side that, inexplicably, still has a good chance of qualifying for next season’s Champions League by finishing fourth.

Meanwhile, Liverpool threatened with seemingly every attack although Diaz, who scored from a clearly offside position after 34 minutes, was the closest to producing a third goal.

By the interval, Rangnick had predictably abandoned his five-man defensive scheme, and put Jones out of his misery by replacing him with Jadon Sancho, and the opening minutes of the second half even offered a hint of improvements.

Sancho even produced a first shot of the game, on 54 minutes, and while it did not require anything more than a routine save from Alisson, it was a rare sign of life from the visitors.

Alisson was even required to make a smart double save from Rashford and Sancho in quick succession and, although the move was flagged for offside, the mood was changing within Anfield.

Not for long. Virgil van Dijk marshalled his troops at the back and, on 67 minutes, the three points were won as Andy Robertson sprinted on the counter, covering half the length of the field in no time.

His pass to Diaz was moved on expertly by the youngster for Mane to sweep the ball in clinically from 12 yards.

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson 7; Alexander-Arnold 7, Matip 7, van Dijk 7, Robertson 8; J Henderson 7, Fabinho 7 (Milner 86), Thiago 9 (Keita 80); Salah 8, Mane 8, Diaz 8 (Jota 70, 7).

Substitutes (not used): Konate, Gomez, Jones, Tsimikas, Origi, Kelleher.

Man United (5-4-1): De Gea 6; Wan-Bissaka 5, Jones 4 (Sancho 45, 7), Maguire 5, Lindelof 6, Dalot 4; Fernandes 5, Pogba 3 (Lingard 10, 5), Matic 5, Elanga 6 (Mejbri 83); Rashford 5.

Substitutes (not used): Bailly, Mata, D Henderson, Telles, McTominay, Garnacho.

Referee: M Atkinson 8