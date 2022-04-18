Late Stephen Christopher penalty gives Treaty vital win

A last-gasp strike gave United their first win in three
Late Stephen Christopher penalty gives Treaty vital win

Stephen Christopher scored a stoppage-time winner for Treaty United. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Mon, 18 Apr, 2022 - 23:12
Tom Clancy

First Division

Treaty United 2

Wexford 1

Stephen Christopher’s stoppage-time penalty gave Treaty a dramatic victory over Wexford. The visitors looked to have done enough to secure a precious away point but Christophers empathic strike gave United their first win in three.

Enda Curran’s strike, midway through the first half looked to be enough in a somewhat forgettable contest. But, Aaron Dobbs found the net in his third consecutive outing to bring Wexford level.

The three points pushes Treaty above Waterford and keeps them firmly in the play-off picture. Wexford were looking to add to Friday’s win over Cobh but their poor away form continues, having won just once on their travels in 2022.

Now five unbeaten, including three wins, Tommy Barrett’s charges lead midway through the opening half when Curran powered them into the lead. This after an initial effort was saved by Alex Moody. Despite two covering defenders on the line, the former Galway United marksman saw his effort crash in off the crossbar.

Dinny Corcoran had a brace of chances, one just moments before the hosts scored. After staying just onside, the veteran attacker saw a low effort pushed to safety. Corcoran and Jack Doherty looked threatening all evening.

Stephen Christopher flashed an effort over late on as the game opened up. Wexford went in search of the winner but Jack Brady’s long punt sent sub Willie Armshaw through, before he was fouled when attempting a shot.

Christopher, the hero on Friday in Athlone, sent Moody the wrong way as the rain began to fall on Shannonside.

TREATY UNITED: Brady; Fleming, Walsh, Lynch, Ludden; Coustrain (Keane 38), Devitt, Collins (Armshaw 86), McNamara, Christopher; Curran (George 67).

WEXFORD: Moody; Friel (Considine 63), Manley ©, Cleary, Wells; Davis (Barry 63), Crowley (Dobbs 63), Groome, O’Sullivan; Doherty, Corcoran.

Referee: Eoghan O’Shea (Tipperary).

More in this section

Queens Park Rangers v Derby County - Sky Bet Championship - Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium Wayne Rooney's Derby County relegated to League One 
Waterford v Cork City - SSE Airtricity League First Division Ally Gilchrist extends Cork City's First Division lead
Lee Grace celebrates at the end of the game 18/4/2022 Rovers grateful to Jack Byrne brilliance as Rovers beat Dundalk
<p>Cristiano Ronaldo. File Picture: Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP</p>

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez announce death of their baby boy

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up