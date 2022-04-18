Late Stephen Christopher penalty gives Treaty vital win

First Division

Treaty United 2

Wexford 1

Stephen Christopher’s stoppage-time penalty gave Treaty a dramatic victory over Wexford. The visitors looked to have done enough to secure a precious away point but Christophers empathic strike gave United their first win in three.

Enda Curran’s strike, midway through the first half looked to be enough in a somewhat forgettable contest. But, Aaron Dobbs found the net in his third consecutive outing to bring Wexford level.

The three points pushes Treaty above Waterford and keeps them firmly in the play-off picture. Wexford were looking to add to Friday’s win over Cobh but their poor away form continues, having won just once on their travels in 2022.

Now five unbeaten, including three wins, Tommy Barrett’s charges lead midway through the opening half when Curran powered them into the lead. This after an initial effort was saved by Alex Moody. Despite two covering defenders on the line, the former Galway United marksman saw his effort crash in off the crossbar.

Dinny Corcoran had a brace of chances, one just moments before the hosts scored. After staying just onside, the veteran attacker saw a low effort pushed to safety. Corcoran and Jack Doherty looked threatening all evening.

Stephen Christopher flashed an effort over late on as the game opened up. Wexford went in search of the winner but Jack Brady’s long punt sent sub Willie Armshaw through, before he was fouled when attempting a shot.

Christopher, the hero on Friday in Athlone, sent Moody the wrong way as the rain began to fall on Shannonside.

TREATY UNITED: Brady; Fleming, Walsh, Lynch, Ludden; Coustrain (Keane 38), Devitt, Collins (Armshaw 86), McNamara, Christopher; Curran (George 67).

WEXFORD: Moody; Friel (Considine 63), Manley ©, Cleary, Wells; Davis (Barry 63), Crowley (Dobbs 63), Groome, O’Sullivan; Doherty, Corcoran.

Referee: Eoghan O’Shea (Tipperary).