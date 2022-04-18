Rovers grateful to Jack Byrne brilliance as Rovers beat Dundalk

Shamrock Rovers 1

Dundalk 0

Jack Byrne conjured up a moment of magic as Shamrock Rovers edged out Dundalk at Tallaght Stadium on Monday night.

The Ireland international picked out Danny Mandroiu with an inch-perfect pass to score the only goal of the game midway through the second half.

Rovers had been frustrated to that point by a well-organised Lilywhites side, who were looking to move within two points of second-placed Rovers.

Stephen O’Donnell’s side lost Brian Gartland to a second yellow card four minutes from the end as they pushed forward in search of an equaliser.

Both sides made several changes following their respective wins over St Patrick’s Athletic and Sligo Rovers on Friday night.

Dundalk rested top scorers Patrick Hoban and Steven Bradley, while Hoops boss Stephen Bradley started Aaron Greene ahead of Friday’s matchwinner Rory Gaffney.

And it was Dundalk who were quicker out of the blocks as a precise Keith Ward free kick was headed goalwards by Mark Connolly.

Alan Mannus showed great reflexes to touch the goalbound effort onto the bar, and Roberto Lopes outmuscled Greg Sloggett to head clear.

Lee Grace had Rovers’ first chance shortly afterwards from a Byrne corner and his downward header was well saved by Nathan Sheppard in the Dundalk goal.

Sheppard denied Sean Gannon at the near post moments later, and Dylan Watts turned the loose ball wide off the edge of the post.

Rovers upped the tempo after the break and they got the reward for their endeavour on 66 minutes as Gary O’Neill picked out Byrne just inside the Dundalk half.

The Ballybough man had to stretch to control the ball, but his second touch was sublime, Mandroiu’s was run subtle, and he slotted the ball between Sheppard’s legs.

As Dundalk pushed on in pursuit of a leveller, Rovers exploited the space in behind and substitute Aidomo Emakhu was inches wide as he raced clear down the right.

And the Clondalkin man proved a handful again as he intercepted Lewis Macari’s pass and drew a foul from Gartland that prompted referee Ray Matthews to produce a second yellow.

SHAMROCK ROVERS: Alan Mannus; Seán Hoare, Roberto Lopes, Lee Grace; Sean Gannon (Andy Lyons 62), Gary O’Neill, Dylan Watts (Richie Towell 78), Neil Farrugia (Barry Cotter 62); Jack Byrne (Chris McCann 84), Danny Mandroiu, Aaron Greene (Aidomo Emakhu 62).

DUNDALK: Nathan Sheppard; Lewis Macari, Brian Gartland, Mark Connolly, Darragh Leahy; Sam Bone, Greg Sloggett (Patrick Hoban 72), Paul Doyle (Ryan O’Kane 79); Keith Ward (David McMillan 72), Joe Adams (Steven Bradley 62), Daniel Kelly (John Martin 79).

Referee: Ray Matthews.