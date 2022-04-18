Karl O’Sullivan returns to haunt Finn Harps

Finn Harps 0

Sligo Rovers 1

Former Finn Harps player Karl O’Sullivan scrambled home what proved to be the winner as Sligo Rovers notched up their first win in six outings in the north-west derby at Finn Park.

Harps are still seeking a first home win of the season, and had to play second fiddle to Rovers for much of a game that only came to life in brief spurts.

Mark McGinley made a trio of saves in the first half to deny David Cawley, Mark Byrne — after a great through ball from the bustling Cawley - and also Max Mata with the follow-up.

But Rovers took the lead on 26 minutes with the ubiquitous Cawley again involved as his ball across a crowded goalmouth eventually came off the lurking O’Sullivan after Regan Donelan was unable to clear.

Harps boss Ollie Horgan may have given a stern team-talk at the break but his side continued to struggle for much of the second half, and the Bit o’ Red continued to look the better bet to alter the scoreline.

However, Harps finally injected some zest into the game as it went into the final 15 minutes, With substitute Luke Rudden having a number of efforts blocked.

At the other end, substitute Jordan Hamilton forced McGInley into a fine save ten minutes from time and Niall Morahan fired just wide.

In between, the home side missed a glorious chance to equalise on 84 minutes when Filip Mahaljevic found Mark Timlin inside the box but he screwed his shot wide.

Harps piled on the pressure late and it was helter-skelter stuff inside the Sligo goalmouth but Liam Buckley’s side held on.

FINN HARPS: McGinley; Boyle, Alkan, Slevin, Donelan; Hery, McNamee, Connolly (Rudden, 18), Timlin; Mihaljevic, Mahdy (Devers, 69).

SLIGO ROVERS: McGinty; Horgan, Pijnaker, Blaney, Kirk; Morahan, McDonnell; O’Sullivan, Cawley (Bolger, 86), Byrne (Fitzgerald, 75); Mata (Hamilton, 59).

Referee: P. McLaughlin (Monaghan)