Joe Redmond nets late St Patrick's Athletic winner

Defeat was harsh on winless UCD
Joe Redmond scores the winning goal for St Patrick's Athletic. Picture: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Mon, 18 Apr, 2022 - 20:49
Paul Buttner

Premier Division

UCD 1

St Patrick’s Athletic 2 

Teenager Ben McCormack scored and provided an assist for Joe Redmond’s late, late winner as lacklustre St Pat’s came from behind to earn a first win in five games at the UCD Bowl.

The result was harsh on the Students who remain rooted to the foot of the table without a win in 11 games.

Defender Redmond struck with just a minute of normal time to play, shooting to the net from McCormack’s corner.

Both sides made five changes from defeats on Friday. The stand outs being UCD winger Liam Kerrigan along with Saints’ striker Eoin Doyle dropping to the bench.

Despite owning the ball from the kick-off, and winning five corners, St Pat’s trooped off at the break without having worked Students’ 19-year-old goalkeeper, Kian Moore, on his debut.

The only time the UCD defence looked worried came a minute before the interval when Tunde Owolabi’s header from skipper Ian Bermingham’s cross dropped wide of the far post.

Though St Pat’s introduced Eoin Doyle and Billy King midway through the second half, it was UCD who finally sparked the game to life on 70 minutes with the lead goal.

The lively Collie Whelan found a pocket of space to pick out Dylan Duffy.

With the winger’s low drive merely parried by Joseph Anang, Whelan sprinted in to drive home the rebound for his second goal of the season.

The lead lasted just five minutes though, as 19-year-old McCormack won a penalty when fouled by fellow substitute Kerrigan.

And though Moore went the right way to parry Eoin Doyle’s spot kick with his legs, McCormack drilled home the loose ball.

UCD: Moore; Gallagher, Boore, Todd, Osam; Farrell (Ryan, 72), Brennan (Kerrigna, h-t); Gill (Duffy, 53), Verdon (Higgins, h-t), Caffrey (Dignam, 64); Whelan.

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC: Anang; Scott, Redmond, Grivosti, Bermingham; Burns (King, 64), Forrester, McClelland (McCormack, 72), M. Doyle; Coughlan (O’Reilly, 81), Owolabi (E. Doyle, 64).

Referee: Damien MacGraith (Mayo).

