Bray’s six-game unbeaten run ended by Longford Town

SSE Airtricity First Division

Bray Wanderers 1

Longford Town 2

Ex-Seagull Darren Craven scored an injury time winner to send Longford up to joint second in the SSE Airtricity First Division table.

Bray’s six-game unbeaten run came to an end as they had Paul Fox sent off in stoppage time at the Carlisle Grounds on Monday afternoon.

Wanders had a 93rd minute corner which the visitors cleared. Wicklow native Joe Power then sent Craven clear in a break to slot past Stephen McGuinness.

‘Town boss Gary Cronin was returning to the club he had led to the First Division play-off final last season.

Longford had no less than five ex-Bray players in their team and three more on the bench while the hosts have five former Longford players in their squad.

After the unmarked Darragh Lynch side footed wide just after the restart when close in, the away team took a 53rd minute lead. Dean McMenamy swung in a free from the left which was powered to the net by Michael Barker’s bullet header.

Eric Molloy missed a gilt-edged chance in the 77th minute when poking wide close in but Bray drew level two minutes later.

Kurtis Byrne lofted in a corner with Rob Manley appearing to get the final touch.

Wanderers started well with Dan Blackbyrne and Darragh Levingston going close before the latter's 23rd minute effort was gathered by Luke Dennison. It wasn’t until the 36th minute that the visitors threatened. Sam Verdon rounded Stephen McGuinness but his effort across the face of goal was cleared by Blackbyrne.

BRAY WANDERERS: McGuinness; Blackbyrne, Hudson, Kevin Knight, Fox; Dalton (Byrne 64) Zambra, Levingston (Manahan 65), Thompson; Waters, Darragh Lynch (Manley 64)

LONGFORD TOWN: Dennison; Elworthy, Ben Lynch, Barnett, Barker; Molloy (Power 89), Robinson (Chambers 17), McMenamy, Graydon (O’Brien 65); Craven, Verdon.

Referee: Oliver Moran (Louth)