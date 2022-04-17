Bayern Munich close on Bundesliga title with victory at Arminia Bielefeld

Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich restored their nine-point cushion at the top thanks to a 3-0 victory at relegation-threatened Arminia Bielefeld, taking them within touching distance of a 10th straight league crown.

With only four games left, the Bavarians rebounded from Tuesday’s shock Champions League exit at the hands of Villarreal with a solid win and regained their lead over second-placed Borussia Dortmund before the two teams meet in next Saturday’s crunch Klassiker in Munich – Bayern can seal the title with victory in that game.

Bayern took the lead in the 10th minute after Alphonso Davies squared for Robert Lewandowski, who took a touch before Arminia defender Jacob Barrett Laursen inadvertently helped the ball over the line. After a VAR review, the goal was confirmed.

Having edged a cagey half, the visitors doubled their advantage with the last kick through Serge Gnabry, who chased Joshua Kimmich’s pass from the right and hit a brilliant-first time volley. The second goal was also allowed following a check for offside.

Julian Nagelsmann’s side added a third following a sweeping counterattack with six minutes remaining as Kimmich sprayed the ball left for Lewandowski, and the Polish forward passed to 19-year-old substitute Jamal Musiala to finish from close range.

Afterward, Gnabry said: “A win always feels better than a loss since we experienced one on Tuesday. It’s good for the heads, of course before an important game … before the Klassiker. We have the chance to become champions at home. We’ve done the work today and we need to finish it next week.”

Frank Kramer’s Arminia started brightly but Bayern soon took control and the hosts had goalkeeper Stefan Ortega to thank for keeping the scoreline level after eight minutes, saving Lewandowski’s header on the line.

The hosts still maintained pressure of their own after falling behind, however, and Japanese midfielder Masaya Okugawa had a goal disallowed for offside. Yet they rarely troubled their opponents in the second half. They have scored only 23 goals this season – nine fewer than Lewandowski on his own.

Arminia had dropped into the automatic relegation spots following Hertha Berlin’s win over Augsburg on Saturday and remain in 17th place, three points adrift of the safety zone, after defeat by Bayern extended their winless run to seven games.

