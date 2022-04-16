Stirring Man City fightback not enough to deny Liverpool FA Cup final place

FA Cup semi-final: Liverpool 3 Man City 2

JURGEN KLOPP does not need much encouragement to flash his sparkling white veneers and the German coach had every reason to be grinning after leading Liverpool to an FA Cup Final for the first time in his remarkable seven-year reign.

This Wembley victory began to take shape immediately after last weekend's top-of-the-table Premier league draw.

Klopp learned a lesson from how Pep Guardiola's City punished them for making a slow start last Sunday when Liverpool were ultimately relieved to come away with a draw.

The German coach started to plot this victory in the wake of that match and revealed his hand in part when he played an under-strength side in midweek Champions League action against Benfica.

While City had to play their best side available in a tense, full-blooded tie against a hyped-up Atletico Madrid, Klopp was able to nurse some key players through the relatively easier task of knocking out Benfica.

Both managers made seven changes to their line ups at Wembley but from the moment the team sheets emerged in the press box there was a sense City were the underdogs.

A glaring imbalance was in the respective defences with keeper Zack Steffen given an opportunity ahead of Ederson as Guardiola's last line of defence.

In short, Steffen had a nightmare and Allison was one of the best players on the pitch in the other goal.

American keeper Steffen had some second-string men in front of him two as Nathan Ake and John Stones lined up at the heart of defence.

And none of the unfortunate trio were able to react sufficiently well when Ibrahima Konate headed Liverpool into a ninth minute lead from a corner.

The young Frenchman had scored identikit goals in his previous two appearances, so City should have made a plan to combat the 1.94m tall defender.

Liverpool's second was solely down to a huge mistake by City keeper Steffen just eight minutes later. He hesitated, panicked and lost control of a Stones back pass and Sadio Mane literally pounced on the loose ball to score from a couple of yards out.

And when Senegal striker Mane drove in Liverpool's third just before half-time it appeared City were about to lose more than their hope of winning three trophies this season.

Guardiola stuck by Steffen and his starters when play resumed for the second half and was rewarded by Jack Grealish pulling a goal back 70 seconds after the restart.

Liverpool's Mo Salah has a shot at goal at Wembley Stadium

Liverpool looked like they could wobble for a while, but deserved to go through even after Bernardo Silva scored a second City goal on the stroke of 90 minutes.

There was still time for City to create a couple of good chances in time added on at the end, but ultimately the best team won. The quadruple has never been done before but no club does footballing miracles like Liverpool.

This joyous occasion for Liverpool was marred by rivals fans clashing in fights outside the stadium before kick-off and the sound of City fans failing to respect the period of silence to mark the 33rd anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster.

Referee Michael Oliver sensibly cut short the silence and City later released a statement apologising for the behaviour of their supporters.

MAN CITY: Steffen 4, Cancelo 5, Stones 6, Ake 5, Zinchenko 6, Fernandinho 5, Bernardo 6, Foden 7, Grealish 6, Jesus (Mahrez 83), Sterling 5. Subs: Ederson, Dias, Gundogan, Laporte, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Delap, Lavia.

LIVERPOOL: Alisson 8, Alexander-Arnold 7, Konate 7, Van Dijk 7, Robertson 7, Fabinho 6, Thiago 7 (Jones 87), Keita 6 (Henderson 73), Diaz 8 (Firmino 85), Mane 8 (Jota 85), Salah 6. Subs: Kelleher, Milner, Gomez, Tsimikas, Matip.

Referee: Michael Oliver