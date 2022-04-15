Christopher stunner steals a precious point for Treaty

Athlone Town 1-1 Treaty United

Stephen Christopher’s stunning late strike rescued a point for Treaty United and denied Athlone Town a first victory of the season.

Athlone looked to have done enough when Success Edogun converted a Derek Daly cross on 82 minutes, just moments after being introduced. But the impressive Christopher extended United’s unbeaten run to four. He netted in the 89th minute, with the game extremely open in the closing stages.

It means that Athlone are now 11 outings without a win, having last secured three points back in October of last year. Martin Russell departed the Midlander’s earlier this week and interim boss Dermot Lennon will be satisfied with the endeavour on show from his side.

Tommy Barrett’s Treaty have now secured back-to-back draws, making it eight points in four outings.

These sides met just 11 days ago, and the familiarity led to a cagey opening period. However, both sides had opportunities to take a half-time lead.

Dean George went close after good work from Christopher, while Marc Ludden fed Enda Curran who headed over on 28 minutes. The first save was from Michael Schlingermann who sharp to push away Curran’s effort from just outside the area.

Despite the hosts looking more likely, the best chance of the half fell to Carlton Ubaezuonu after strong running from Thomas Oluwa. The ex-Galway attacker Ubaezunou poked goalward from inside the penalty area, but Jack Brady somehow denied him with a fantastic save.

The inspired sub opened the scoring, just 68 seconds after being introduced, with Daly’s dangerous cross not dealt with by the visitors defence.

There was time for Ludden to volley against the crossbar with Lee Devitt inches away from converting the rebound. The next opening produced the equaliser, as Christopher got a deserved goal with a powerful volley from the edge of the area.

Athlone Town: Schlingermann; McBride, Spain, Duffy, Daly; McCauley, Kenny, Silva, Armstrong, Oluwa; Ubaezuonu (Edogun 81).

Treaty United: Brady; Fleming, Gorman, Walsh, Ludden; Coustrain (Armshaw 77), Devitt, Collins, Christopher; Curran, George (Lynch 65).

Referee: Declan Toland